Tangmo’s mum demands second autopsy, visits police in Bangkok

The mother of deceased actress ‘Tangmo’ is demanding a second autopsy on her daughter’s body by the Justice Ministry’s Central Institute of Forensic science. The mother, Panida Sirayuthyothin, went with a lawyer to the First Region Provincial Police Bureau in Bangkok yesterday to make her demand. Panida’s lawyer says Panida is suspicious about wounds on Tangmo’s body.

While a forensic doctor who examined Tangmo’s body denied ‘signs’ that Tangmo was hit in the head, either intentionally or on an object when she fell, a rescue volunteer says Tangmo’s right eye was swollen and bruised, and her teeth were broken.

Panida and Tangmo’s fans still suspect foul play was involved in Tangmo’s death. The latest forensic doctor, on the other hand, claims Tangmo had no broken teeth, head injuries, or any signs of trauma from a hard object.

Yesterday, a crowd of Tangmo’s fans were scheduled to rally “for justice” in front of Royal Thai Police headquarters in Bangkok. Like Panida, Tangmo’s fans claim the investigation into her death is not transparent. Seven people also protested in front of the Nonthaburi police station holding posters of Tangmo and messages calling for justice.

While Nonthaburi police are responsible for investigating Tangmo’s fall into the Chao Phraya River, the Police General Hospital’s Institute of Forensic Medicine performed the first autopsy. Panida wants the Justice Ministry’s Central Institute of Forensic science to perform a second one.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World