What Happens When Foreigners Die In Thailand?

Do you need a will as a foreigner or expat living in Thailand? What roles do the embassy have to play in such a case? What if you don’t have a will? Does all your money and assets go to the state if you don’t have a beneficiary? Is it cheap or expensive to have a will? Tim sits with Ben Hart from Integrity legal to find out more about Retirees and Retiring in Thailand.

