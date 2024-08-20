Tang Hua Seng faces decline after 62 years in Thonburi

Picture courtesy of orientalescape.com official website

The renowned Tang Hua Seng Department Store, a beloved shopping destination in Thonburi for 62 years, currently faces a worrying decline in customer numbers. Recent images shared online reflect its increasingly desolate state, prompting fears of its potential closure.

Tang Hua Seng, with its two branches in Thonburi and Bang Lamphu, has been a staple for many residents. A recent post by Twitter user @Ma_Mon showcased the stark reality of the Thonburi branch, with photos and personal anecdotes reflecting a significant downturn in foot traffic and activity.

The store’s atmosphere appeared bleak, with only a few floors still operational. The third floor remains the busiest, primarily housing craft sections, while the first floor, which offers clothing and cosmetics, features only a handful of brands. The supermarket is now confined to the basement, said the Twitter user.

“Visited Tang Hua Seng to buy something for my mother. The atmosphere was very gloomy. Only the craft section on the third floor, a few clothing and cosmetic brands on the first floor, and the supermarket in the basement remain operational.

“The third floor still sees some frequenters, but other floors are deserted. Seeing the employees’ faces made me sad. As a child, everyone used to come here.”

This post triggered a flood of nostalgic comments and memories from netizens who have also witnessed the decline of Tang Hua Seng. Many admitted that they had not visited the store for years, while others expressed concerns about the store potentially closing down, reported Khaosod.

Netizens’ lament

Comments from the online community echoed similar sentiments.

“I love the craft section here. Some items are hard to find elsewhere.”

“This place has a great variety of yarn colours. I hope they can stay open.”

“During the big flood, Tang Hua Seng was the first to announce that people could park their cars in their buildings. The security guards took good care of the vehicles.”

Others reminisced about their experiences.

“I used to stop by to buy stationery. They still use handwritten bills.”

“Some things should be preserved, but some need to adapt.”

“It feels melancholic walking there now. Older generations probably visit to relive memories.”

“Don’t say the store doesn’t try to improve or develop. They have always tried their best but cannot compete with bigger investors.”

“Nowadays, they cannot match the prices of Chinese goods on apps.”

“They’ve done their best, and they haven’t laid off old employees. They take care of them fully.”

The decline of Tang Hua Seng is seen by many as a sign of the times, reflecting broader changes in consumer habits and competition from larger, more modern retail chains.

“I haven’t been there for many years. My mother used to take me there often. I miss the old atmosphere.”

“As a kid from Tang Hua Seng, I’ve been disappointed with how quiet it’s become.”

“I wonder if they still offer craft lessons. For those who buy yarn and crafts but don’t know how to use them, the staff used to offer lessons.”