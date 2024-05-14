Take a thrilling ride on the Pattaya Sky Ride

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

Nestled amidst the glimmering beaches and pulsating nightlife of Pattaya lies a new gem captivating the hearts of locals and tourists alike – the Pattaya Sky Ride.

Offering a euphoric adventure, this latest addition allows thrill-seekers to soar above Pattaya’s enchanting landscape, gazing down upon its wonders from the heights of a helicopter. The grand unveiling was nothing short of spectacular, with the Pattaya Helicopter Sky Ride showcasing its cutting-edge aircraft, promising passengers smooth and scenic flights over the cityscape.

With seasoned pilots steering the way, boasting years of expertise, safety and unforgettable experiences are guaranteed for all aboard. Among the esteemed guests present were key figures like the governor of Chon Buri and the mayor of Pattaya, adding prestige to the event.

The illustrious Madam Tina graced the occasion, witnessing firsthand the splendour of this new venture. Offering a 360-degree panoramic vista, the Sky Ride treats passengers to breathtaking views stretching from Pattaya Bay to the shores of Jomtien Beach.

Each helicopter accommodates over five passengers, ensuring an intimate and comfortable journey for all, reported Pattaya News.

Beyond its scenic allure, the Pattaya Helicopter Sky Ride stands as a beacon of tourism, aiming to showcase Pattaya’s splendour from a fresh perspective and bolster visitor numbers.

In related news, initiated with grand aspirations back in November 2017, the Bali Hai Pier project was supposed to breathe new life into Pattaya’s tourism scene. With a whopping budget of 95 million baht approved by the city council, hopes were sky-high.

Plans boasted extensive renovations and lush landscaping, including the show-stopping Dancing Fountain Plaza destined to dazzle tourists.

In other news, Phuket City Municipality, in its drive to bolster tourism and uphold inclusivity, is preparing for the forthcoming Discover Phuket Pride 2024 @ Old Town festival. Set to take place on Saturday, June 29, the event is designed to commemorate the LGBTQ+ community and contribute to the urban area’s economic expansion.