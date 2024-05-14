Bangkok scam: Youth nabbed for fake amulet auction

Image courtesy of Khaosod

Bangkok’s Metropolitan Police apprehended a 23 year old Thai man for his alleged involvement in a fraudulent online auction of a famous amulet. The man, Thanabodee, was detained in the Sai Noi district of Nontha Buri province yesterday, May 13, following an arrest warrant issued by the Thon Buri Criminal Court.

The arrest warrant, dated May 2 convicts Thanabodee on charges of fraud and entering false information into a computer system.

The investigation began after a victim participated in an online bidding for an immensely valuable religious amulet, the Luang Phor Thuad amulet which turned out to be counterfeit.

Thanabodee, using the Facebook name S Bangplu Luang had guaranteed the authenticity of the amulet, offering a 10,000 baht compensation if proven otherwise. The victim won the auction at 13,500 baht and proceeded to transfer the money, only to receive a fake amulet.

Attempts to recover the funds were in vain as Thanabodee became unreachable and eventually blocked the victim on Facebook.

During interrogation, Thanabodee claimed that he only opened the bank account for job application purposes, denying any involvement in the scam. The police have since transferred him to the Bang Mod Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Deputy Chief of the Bangkok Metropolitan Police, Police Major General Theeradet Thamsutee, stressed the importance of public vigilance against all forms of deception to avoid falling prey to such crimes.

With the prevalent issue of using mule bank accounts for committing illegal activities in mind, Theeradet further highlights that selling or owning a mule bank account or phone number can lead to imprisonment of up to three years and/or a fine of up to 300,000 baht under the Prevention and Suppression of Technology Crimes Act of 2023.

Despite the relatively minor damage in some cases, authorities are committed to immediate action in response to any public grievances, in line with the policies of the acting National Police Chief, Police General Kittirat Phanthupetch, and Bangkok Police Chief, Police Lieutenant General Thiti Saengsawang, reported Khaosod.