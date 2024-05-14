Thai woman suffers panic attack after Isaan rocket lands on lawn

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: 17:54, 14 May 2024| Updated: 17:54, 14 May 2024
Photo via Facebook/ Thanasub Ballmass Ounsuang

A Thai woman suffered from a panic attack after a missile from a rocket festival in the Isaan province of Roi Et landed on her front lawn. Her son demanded accountability from the relevant parties.

Thai television host Thanasub Ounsuang is seeking justice for his family by sharing the rocket incident at his home in Roi Et on Facebook last night, May 13. Thanasub stated that a large rocket, reportedly worth 10 million baht, landed on the family lawn.

Thanasub revealed that his family members often sat on the lawn in the evening. Fortunately, no one was there when the rocket landed. Although no one was injured his mother suffered a panic attack and had to be rushed to hospital.

Thanasub acknowledged that the rocket festival is an important tradition in Roi Et and other Isaan provinces but emphasised that incidents like this should not happen.

Thanasub urged his followers and netizens to share his post, as he remains uncertain about who will take responsibility for the incident. He also shared a video of the festival participants launching the same rocket, demonstrating that it originated from the festival.

Pictures and videos attached to Thanasub’s post show the rocket, made from a large PVC pipe, requiring more than ten people to launch it into the sky. It is suspected to be the largest and most significant rocket of the event.

As of now, the event organisers, involved locals, and government departments have not yet addressed the incident publicly.

This is not the first rocket-related incident. In July of last year, a rocket from a festival in the Isaan province of Amnat Charoen fell onto a road and exploded, injuring three people.

Another rocket mishap occurred last year at a rocket festival event in Kalasin province when a big rocket, worth about 20 million baht, exploded mid-air and showered sparks and debris on event participants below.

