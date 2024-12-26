Sweet profit: Lopburi melon farm thrives with high demand

Published: 17:03, 26 December 2024| Updated: 17:04, 26 December 2024
Sweet profit: Lopburi melon farm thrives with high demand
The Orapan Melon Farm in Lopburi province has become a beacon of agricultural success, with its melons in high demand and orders booked well into the next year.

Located in the Suratikarn Organic Farmers Group area, the farm cultivates two melon varieties: the Sanwan melon, a Japanese-style fruit with green netted skin and sweet, fragrant flesh, and the Thaihao melon from China, noted for its cracked golden skin and crisp, sweet taste.

Each greenhouse at the farm measures 6.5 metres wide and 30 metres long, accommodating between 350 to 380 melon plants, depending on the season. With three greenhouses in operation, the farm strategically rotates planting cycles every 80 to 90 days, ensuring a near year-round supply with sweetness levels surpassing 19 Brix.

The farm employs innovative cultivation techniques, using sand instead of soil, with straw to retain moisture. A drip irrigation system, controlled by a timer, delivers water based on weather conditions and growth stages. This method ensures the melons are 100% pesticide-free, and grown entirely in greenhouses. Nutrient solutions A and B are used, and in the last two weeks before harvest, a 0-0-50 potassium sulphate formula is introduced to enhance the melons’ sweetness and colour. Three to five days before harvest, fertiliser is withheld, and only water is provided to prevent residue and naturally enhance sweetness. Typically, each plant yields several fruits, but only the best one is selected for sale.

Young melons from the farm are also highly versatile and can be processed into various dishes such as sour curries, clear soups, and even enjoyed with spicy dips. The demand is so high that all production rounds are pre-booked.

The farm has established a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Aviva Study College Lopburi to develop food products from their melons. Orapan Kaewphuang, the farmer managing this venture, assures that the produce is safe for consumers, grown in protected environments, and primarily sold online through LINE groups, the organic farming network, and the Orapan Melon Farm page. Melons are a popular summer fruit, loved for their sweet and juicy flavour, and are available year-round, reported KhaoSod.

Orders pour in from across the country, with the Sanwan variety priced at 100 baht per kilogramme and the Thaihao variety at 120 baht per kilogramme. Every production cycle sees the Thai postal service facilitating direct deliveries from the farm to consumers, ensuring that the freshest fruit reaches customers promptly.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

