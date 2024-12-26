Five must-visit downtown countdown destinations around the world!

Published: 16:52, 26 December 2024
63 2 minutes read
Five must-visit downtown countdown destinations around the world!
Photo via Central Pattana

As we all make preparations to bid farewell to another year, it is time to channel your celebratory spirit and gear up for an unforgettable night to lead us into the new year. In anticipation of a united night of cheer and joy shared across the world, Central Pattana has compiled a list of downtown countdown destinations from all over the globe which captures the essence of a new year countdown perfectly.

Times Square, New York City, USA

Countdown destinations: Times Square, New York

Renowned for its legendary ball drop tradition that began in 1907, Times Square, New York is the most famous destination for new year’s celebrations. The brilliant lights from giant screens and its lively atmosphere as the calenders progress into the new year attract millions of people from around the world.

Attendees can enjoy live performances by famous artists and celebrate with the crowds. Additionally, the surrounding area offers numerous restaurants, shopping venues, and activities, making Times Square the perfect symbol for starting the new year in an energetic and exciting atmosphere.

Central World, Bangkok, Thailand – Times Square of Asia

Bangkok’s largest and most prominent downtown countdown event, honoured as the Times Square of Asia, has been the original pioneer of new year’s countdown events in Thailand for over 20 years. The venue boasts an expansive space capable of accommodating over 250,000 people.

The non-stop fun throughout the night features world-class productions combining lights, colours, sound, and shows from leading artists. Central World has become a significant new year’s festival landmark, featuring over 10,000 spectacular fireworks in the city centre, along with messages of hope and inspiration (Message to the World).

Central World is a crucial destination that both Thai and foreign tourists will not want to miss out on during the holidays.

Zócalo, Mexico City, Mexico

Every year, Mexico City’s main square transforms into a centre of lively new year’s celebrations, featuring concerts, fireworks displays, and spectacular traditional activities. The Zócalo event blends traditional Mexican culture with a splash of modern entertainment.

Tourists can experience live music from famous artists, traditional dancing, and parades showcasing the country’s history and identity. The highlight is the grand fireworks display illuminating the skies of Zócalo and surrounding areas, along with countdown celebrations joined by crowds from around the world.

The surrounding area features food stalls and souvenirs reflecting local charm, making new year’s celebrations here a unique experience and a great opportunity to experience Mexican culture and way of life in a warm and energetic celebratory atmosphere.

Taipei 101, Xinyi District, Taiwan

Countdown destinations: Taipei

The countdown event at Taipei 101 is considered one of Asia’s most spectacular new year’s celebrations, featuring an amazing fireworks display from the prestigious Taipei 101 building, along with light shows and concerts from artists worldwide.

This event attracts numerous viewers from around the world to join in the celebrations. Located in the Xinyi district, Taipei’s commercial and entertainment centre, attendees can enjoy various activities throughout the night.

The event is also broadcast live worldwide, adding a layer of excitement for viewers from every corner of the globe.

Red Square, Moscow, Russia

Countdown destinations: Moscow, Russia

New year’s celebrations at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, are among the country’s most famous countdown events, set against the beautiful backdrop of the Kremlin and St. Basil’s Cathedral. It is no surprise that visitors will enjoy live performances, music, and nothing short of a lively atmosphere.

The highlight includes spectacular fireworks lighting up the sky and the striking of the Kremlin Clock Tower at midnight, symbolising the Russian-style new year beginning. The countdown here represents a mixture of tradition and modernity, new year’s celebrations in Moscow have always been charming and full of life.

