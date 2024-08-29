CAAT debunks YouTuber’s aircraft maintenance claims

Photo courtesy of JetPhotos

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has clarified the case where a pilot exposed aircraft mechanics using fake and expired parts for maintenance, causing concern that it could be life-threatening.

The X account Aviation Knowledge (@aviknowledge) stated that another point that needs to be answered is the standard for issuing a Certificate of Airworthiness.

CAAT Deputy Director of Civil Aviation Safety Standards, Khajonpat Maklin, has provided information explaining that the aircraft is a Commander 114, a small four-seat private aircraft, was inspected on December 6 last year and a certificate of airworthiness was issued on January 12.

The inspection process for issuing or renewing a certificate of airworthiness consists of checking relevant documents such as maintenance history, controlling the age of aircraft equipment, compliance with airworthiness directives, compliance with safety recommendations from the manufacturer, and inspecting the condition of the aircraft (Physical Aircraft Inspection).

This includes checking the condition of the aircraft fuselage, engines, and propellers, as well as the operation of various aircraft systems such as the aircraft control system (Flight Control), brake system, and various safety devices.

In addition, after receiving the airworthiness certificate, the aircraft owner and mechanic shall be responsible for maintaining the aircraft in good condition and safety as required by law. If the actions of the ground engineer responsible for repairing the aircraft are found to have cause for offence under the Air Navigation Act, the matter can be forwarded to the CAAT for further action. The CAAT has ordered officials to investigate the case.

The CAAT reassures that operating procedures and inspections are in accordance with standards, safety requirements and relevant laws, reported Channel 3.

ORIGINAL STORY: Thai YouTuber exposes substandard aircraft repairs

A YouTube aviation content creator exposed severe negligence by aircraft mechanics, revealing they had endangered pilots’ lives by performing substandard repairs. His inspection of the aircraft and his experience uncovered a series of shocking maintenance failures.

Warat Laithong, who runs the YouTube channel Flown By Prame, shared his disturbing findings on social media. He purchased a Commander 114 aircraft two years ago, registered as HS-AWS, which had undergone extensive restoration over two years. During this time, the aircraft had been serviced by three different teams of mechanics.

The last team of mechanics informed him yesterday that the aircraft was ready for flight tests and had received a Certificate of Airworthiness. This certification typically assures that an aeroplane is in good condition. However, during the test flight, Warat encountered several issues, the most severe being the propeller’s overspeed.

The Commander 114’s propeller is designed to operate at a maximum of 2,700 RPM, but during a low pass, the RPM surged to 3,000. When Warat reported this to the mechanics, they brushed it off, saying he wanted more power. They made some adjustments, but the problem persisted.

“After flying the aircraft for approximately 15 hours, my friends and I noticed that the propeller governor was incorrectly installed from the beginning. This was the root cause of the unstable RPM.”

A mechanic in Bang Phra immediately identified the issue and confirmed it with the aircraft’s manual, proving the installation was indeed incorrect.

Concerned about other potential hidden issues, Warat requested a thorough inspection of the entire aircraft by the Bang Phra mechanic. The results were alarming.

Some of the findings included:

Expired air filter foam with large holes, which was not an original part

Expired fuel hoses that were brittle and cracked

Expired air hoses that were torn

Engine mount rubbers that had hardened to the point of being rock-solid and incapable of absorbing engine vibrations

Rust on the wings

Dry, neglected control cables that had not been lubricated

An oil cooler that had not been flushed

Three bags of bird nests were found within the airframe

A screwdriver was left inside the engine compartment.

“How could the mechanic who installed the governor not read the manual and make such a mistake? And how did the one who logged the 100-hour annual inspection overlook all these expired parts?”

Warat suggested the only reason for not replacing the parts was a deliberate intent to cut corners, which he equated to endangering lives.

The YouTuber urged all mechanics involved in the faulty repairs to come forward, admit their mistakes, and prepare for legal consequences. He emphasised that there would be no settlements or compensations, reported KhaoSod.

“I know many fellow pilots have faced similar issues with unscrupulous mechanics. I urge everyone to share their experiences so the aviation community becomes aware of these dangers.”