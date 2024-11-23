Surat Thani police crack down on noisy modified motorcycles

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Police in Surat Thani are intensifying efforts against young motorcyclists modifying their bikes to create loud noises. Today, orders were given to all local police stations to crack down on these activities, aiming to prevent public disturbances and ensure road safety.

Niphon Chatree, head of Surat Thani’s city police, instructed his team, including Taweesil Laksana-Pheng, deputy head of the city police, and Thani Wirawikrom, inspector of the city police, to collaborate with patrol units and special task forces. Their mission is to curb illegal street racing and apprehend those riding motorcycles with incomplete or modified parts, particularly those with loud exhausts. This operation is part of the Racing, Beware of Sadness initiative, designed to mitigate noise pollution and inconvenience to the public.

Police Major General Sermpan Sirikhong, head of the Surat Thani Provincial Police, expressed concern for the youth under 18. He urged parents to ensure their children stay indoors after 10pm and to guide them responsibly. Recognising the impulsive nature of teenagers, particularly students who ride motorcycles, he emphasised on preventing illegal activities. The police have been advised to raise awareness and enforce rules against vehicles with incomplete equipment or illegal modifications to maintain public peace.

Efforts have been made in collaboration with local schools and educational institutions to educate students and the community about the consequences of such actions. The response from these sectors has been positive, and the police plan to continue these educational campaigns.

“Today, officers successfully apprehended three individuals and confiscated their modified motorcycle exhausts. Legal proceedings are underway.”

This initiative reflects a broader policy from the provincial police chief, who is concerned about the well-being of young people and the potential legal troubles they might face. The police have been tasked with not only enforcing the law but also engaging in public outreach to address the issue comprehensively, reported KhaoSod.

