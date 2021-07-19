Thailand
Surat Thani police arrest 2 suspected drug dealers
Police have arrested 2 suspects in southern Thailand’s Surat Thani province. Over 100 thousand methamphetamine pills were sized and assets valued at 2 million were impounded for “examinations, says Surat Thani governor Wichawut Jinto, today.
The governor previously spoke at a press briefing on Saturday. Wichawut said that a team of police with backup from border patrol and defence volunteers arrested 42 year old arrested Kantayos “Khieo” Jimmaroeng at his home in tambon Phuang Phromkhon. In the operation, police seized 40,000 methamphetamine pills that were found buried next to the house. Police also impounded a Toya Yaris.
Kantayos allegedly confessed to ordering the pills from an associate in the Sichon district. The two had first encountered each other in Surat Thani prison. The associate was then instructed to place an order for a further 60,000 methamphetamine pills. The drugs were delivered as requested and left with a drug runner at a signpost on Highway 44. However, instead of being picked up by another methamphetamine interested businessman, they were picked up by the drug suppression team.
Later that day, Surat Thani police arrested Thawatchai “Pan” Suktaem. They also seized 308 methamphetamine pills, impounded a pickup truck, and seized 3 gold necklaces as evidence.
The Surat Thani governor says the investigation is ongoing.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
