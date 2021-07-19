Connect with us

Thailand

Surat Thani police arrest 2 suspected drug dealers

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Chris Bird/Flickr

Police have arrested 2 suspects in southern Thailand’s Surat Thani province. Over 100 thousand methamphetamine pills were sized and assets valued at 2 million were impounded for “examinations, says Surat Thani governor Wichawut Jinto, today.

The governor previously spoke at a press briefing on Saturday. Wichawut said that a team of police with backup from border patrol and defence volunteers arrested 42 year old arrested Kantayos “Khieo” Jimmaroeng at his home in tambon Phuang Phromkhon. In the operation, police seized 40,000 methamphetamine pills that were found buried next to the house. Police also impounded a Toya Yaris.

Kantayos allegedly confessed to ordering the pills from an associate in the Sichon district. The two had first encountered each other in Surat Thani prison. The associate was then instructed to place an order for a further 60,000 methamphetamine pills. The drugs were delivered as requested and left with a drug runner at a signpost on Highway 44. However, instead of being picked up by another methamphetamine interested businessman, they were picked up by the drug suppression team.

Later that day, Surat Thani police arrested Thawatchai “Pan” Suktaem. They also seized 308 methamphetamine pills, impounded a pickup truck, and seized 3 gold necklaces as evidence.

The Surat Thani governor says the investigation is ongoing.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand24 seconds ago

Surat Thani police arrest 2 suspected drug dealers
Crime10 mins ago

Cybercrime police arrest suspects who allegedly sold cannabis through Facebook
Coronavirus News & Updates39 mins ago

Stricter measures and lockdown may be coming
Sponsored7 hours ago

Starting up your business in Thailand the easy way with True Digital Park

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand1 hour ago

Tight restrictions, curfews in 13 “dark red” provinces until August 2
World2 hours ago

Philippines coast guard says they chased off Chinese warship
Transport2 hours ago

Flights from dark red zones prohibited from Wednesday, July 21
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

8 women arrested in Tak for Myanmar river crossing
Protests3 hours ago

Calls mount to boycott Foodpanda following plans to fire rider/protester
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Monday Covid Update: 122,097 active cases; provincial totals
Thailand4 hours ago

Phuket adds and “clarifies” many restrictions, “no” booze
Thailand6 hours ago

Car crash kills 2 in Songkhla, police investigate
Thailand6 hours ago

PM orders Thai Navy to postpone submarine purchases as pandemic rages
Northern Thailand6 hours ago

4 inmates escape prison, 1 caught 3 at large
Coronavirus Vaccines7 hours ago

Government insists it can meet target of 10 million vaccine doses a month
Pattaya7 hours ago

Pattaya permanent residents to get 2,000 baht in financial aid
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending