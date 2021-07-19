Thailand
No.1 Health Insurance Plans for Elderly Expats in Thailand
Sponsored Article
Looking for low-cost medical coverage in Thailand? You have come to the right place! As an elderly expat living in Thailand, choosing a health insurance plan for retirement in Thailand can be a daunting task. But don’t worry, Tadoo is here to help you relax and enjoy your retirement with many insurance options available just for you.
Through a successful application, you will have access to the health insurance policy that meets all the requirements to apply and renew O-A Long Stay Visas in Thailand. Whether you are looking for health insurance to be eligible to apply for Non-immigrant visa O-A or OX or you are looking to protect your health while living in Thailand, all you need to do is choose the insurance plan that is right for you. You can simply click HERE to apply. Your insurance options have customizable and flexible policies so you can tailor your plan according to your needs. You will also be covered for the requirements of the Thai government, allowing you to spend your retirement years in Thailand without worry.
Why Health Insurance is a MUST for the elderly?
When it comes to retirement planning, you might not consider health insurance. However, as you get older, your vulnerability to illness increases, potentially leading to multiple hospital visits. With health insurance, you can avoid paying the full cost of medical services, which could wipe out your entire life savings, if you have insurance. You can enjoy life to the fullest knowing that you have the security you require.
Policy Coverage Benefits and Features
Covid 19 Coverage
With the rising number of covid-19 cases in Thailand, the chances of being admitted to a hospital are much higher today than they were previously. It is critical to be well-protected, especially in the times of Covid-19. We are offering packages that include Covid-19 as well as other medical costs. Get your health insurance today as it’s better to be safe right now than sorry.
Applicants up to 80 years old, Renewable until 90 years old
There have been many misconceptions that insurers don’t cover people over the age of 65 years old. Over 50s insurance plans provide the best treatment for your ailments, allowing you to enjoy your golden years without worry. Medical check-ups are however needed for those over 65 years old when applying for a health insurance policy but we agents guide you on which check-ups you will need to do. Benefits offered to patients up to 90 years old are, for instance, 450,000 Baht payable amount per disability and 100,000 Baht payable amount for dismemberment, loss of eyes, hearing, speech etc.
Save Money!
Health insurance doesn’t always have to be expensive. Our package offers the most suitable option for you by tailoring down your needs and guiding you with steps that may help you lower your insurance health premiums. You can decrease your cost by knowing your budget and your needs from your insurance plan and deciding if you need outpatient coverage or not and comparing plans online. For instance, if you don’t want to pay higher premiums, you can choose to purchase add-ons for your policy. Purchasing add-ons to your policy is the most affordable approach, as it only pays for the treatment of your specific conditions. Affordable premiums and wide inpatient deductible options ranging from ฿20,000 to ฿200,000 are available.
48 Hours Contact by English Speakers
Need help any time? We have English speaking healthcare experts and general support to guide you through all the processes. Our local expert is there to advise and address all your needs and concerns no matter where you are or when you need them.
For information about health insurance for the elderly in Thailand, CLICK HERE.
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Surat Thani police arrest 2 suspected drug dealers
No.1 Health Insurance Plans for Elderly Expats in Thailand
Cybercrime police arrest suspects who allegedly sold cannabis through Facebook
Starting up your business in Thailand the easy way with True Digital Park
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Stricter measures and lockdown may be coming
Tight restrictions, curfews in 13 “dark red” provinces until August 2
Philippines coast guard says they chased off Chinese warship
Flights from dark red zones prohibited from Wednesday, July 21
8 women arrested in Tak for Myanmar river crossing
Calls mount to boycott Foodpanda following plans to fire rider/protester
Monday Covid Update: 122,097 active cases; provincial totals
Phuket adds and “clarifies” many restrictions, “no” booze
Car crash kills 2 in Songkhla, police investigate
PM orders Thai Navy to postpone submarine purchases as pandemic rages
4 inmates escape prison, 1 caught 3 at large
Government insists it can meet target of 10 million vaccine doses a month
CCSA clarifies what shops can and can’t open in Bangkok
No foreign tourists to arrive tomorrow, the first day of “Samui Plus” reopening
Thailand News Today | Soft Samui launch, warning over Fake News, Only Fans disrupts girlie bars | July 14
Public warned about immigration police impersonators asking for bribes
Slow start for “Samui Plus” reopening, only 33 seats booked for this month
Officials argue most leaving Sandbox aren’t unhappy
First night of curfew: 299 arrested
Thai authorities crackdown on Covid-19 “fake news,” posters could face jail time
THG head stock purchases before questionable Pfizer news
Concerns raised as Health Ministry appears to ignore WHO warning on mixing vaccines
Tuesday Covid Update: 8,685 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand monitoring Myanmar situation, will work to end conflict
Phuket finds another visitor has Covid, total now stands at 7
42-billion-baht aid package to cushion the financial impact of Covid restrictions
Vietnam considers strict regulations for social media live streaming
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Business7 hours ago
Starting up your business in Thailand the easy way with True Digital Park
- Crime2 days ago
THG head stock purchases before questionable Pfizer news
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 10,082 new infections, news briefs
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Bars can reopen in Rawai Phuket.. but not like we hoped
- Thailand3 days ago
Covid-19 visa end date extended to September 27
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid-19 situation has not improved, stricter rules being discussed – CCSA
- Phuket4 days ago
Meeting reveals Thai vs foreigners in Phuket Sandbox, other stats
- Bangkok2 days ago
Gatherings prohibited due to Covid-19 before planned protests