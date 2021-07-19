Connect with us

Thailand

No.1 Health Insurance Plans for Elderly Expats in Thailand

Sponsored Article

Looking for low-cost medical coverage in Thailand? You have come to the right place! As an elderly expat living in Thailand, choosing a health insurance plan for retirement in Thailand can be a daunting task. But don’t worry, Tadoo is here to help you relax and enjoy your retirement with many insurance options available just for you.

Through a successful application, you will have access to the health insurance policy that meets all the requirements to apply and renew O-A Long Stay Visas in Thailand. Whether you are looking for health insurance to be eligible to apply for Non-immigrant visa O-A or OX or you are looking to protect your health while living in Thailand, all you need to do is choose the insurance plan that is right for you. You can simply click HERE to apply. Your insurance options have customizable and flexible policies so you can tailor your plan according to your needs. You will also be covered for the requirements of the Thai government, allowing you to spend your retirement years in Thailand without worry.

Why Health Insurance is a MUST for the elderly?

When it comes to retirement planning, you might not consider health insurance. However, as you get older, your vulnerability to illness increases, potentially leading to multiple hospital visits. With health insurance, you can avoid paying the full cost of medical services, which could wipe out your entire life savings, if you have insurance. You can enjoy life to the fullest knowing that you have the security you require.

Policy Coverage Benefits and Features

Covid 19 Coverage

With the rising number of covid-19 cases in Thailand, the chances of being admitted to a hospital are much higher today than they were previously. It is critical to be well-protected, especially in the times of Covid-19. We are offering packages that include Covid-19 as well as other medical costs. Get your health insurance today as it’s better to be safe right now than sorry.

Applicants up to 80 years old, Renewable until 90 years old

There have been many misconceptions that insurers don’t cover people over the age of 65 years old. Over 50s insurance plans provide the best treatment for your ailments, allowing you to enjoy your golden years without worry. Medical check-ups are however needed for those over 65 years old when applying for a health insurance policy but we agents guide you on which check-ups you will need to do. Benefits offered to patients up to 90 years old are, for instance, 450,000 Baht payable amount per disability and 100,000 Baht payable amount for dismemberment, loss of eyes, hearing, speech etc.

Save Money!

Health insurance doesn’t always have to be expensive. Our package offers the most suitable option for you by tailoring down your needs and guiding you with steps that may help you lower your insurance health premiums. You can decrease your cost by knowing your budget and your needs from your insurance plan and deciding if you need outpatient coverage or not and comparing plans online. For instance, if you don’t want to pay higher premiums, you can choose to purchase add-ons for your policy. Purchasing add-ons to your policy is the most affordable approach, as it only pays for the treatment of your specific conditions. Affordable premiums and wide inpatient deductible options ranging from ฿20,000 to ฿200,000 are available.

48 Hours Contact by English Speakers

Need help any time? We have English speaking healthcare experts and general support to guide you through all the processes. Our local expert is there to advise and address all your needs and concerns no matter where you are or when you need them.

For information about health insurance for the elderly in Thailand, CLICK HERE.

 

