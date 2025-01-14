Surat Thani aids residents hit by high seas and strong winds

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The Marine Department in Surat Thani province is actively assisting residents in two districts affected by strong winds and high sea levels.

Yesterday, January 13, the Second Naval Area Command, led by Captain Natthaphon Sinphunphon and Captain Sompop Srisuksai, visited Chon Kram subdistrict in Don Sak district and Phlai Wat subdistrict in Kanchanadit district.

They distributed relief packages to those impacted by severe weather, which caused sudden flooding and significant distress.

Captain Natthaphon explained that on January 12 at around 4am, large waves and high sea levels battered the coast, damaging seaside homes and causing hardship for the residents.

Initial aid was provided by local administrative officials, and the Surat Thani Marine Department coordinated efforts to deliver additional support.

The department, with backing from PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited, distributed 300 relief packages to those directly affected.

These packages targeted coastal communities, vulnerable groups, the elderly, and bedridden patients in Mueang 1 in Chon Kram subdistrict, Don Sak district, and Mueang 6 in Phlai Wat subdistrict, Kanchanadit district, reported KhaoSod.

This initiative aimed to provide immediate relief with the involvement of village heads and community leaders.

In related news, the Royal Irrigation Department (RID) proposed a budget of 95 billion baht to the National Water Resources Committee (NWRC) to address flooding in Bangkok by improving the eastern side of the Chao Phraya River.

The Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, Narumon Pinyosinwat, explained that the initiative aims to tackle drought and flooding issues as part of a larger government project. However, financial constraints pose a challenge despite the availability of loans from institutions like the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank, as the public debt to GDP ratio must not exceed 70%.

In light of these constraints, the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) plans to construct water supply projects through public-private partnerships (PPP) to support regional development. Discussions are ongoing to finalise the details.