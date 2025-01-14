Bangkok chokes on toxic air as PM2.5 levels hit danger zone

Photo courtesy of Thai PBS World

Bangkok’s air quality plummeted to hazardous levels, with PM2.5 dust particles soaring to the orange health-threatening category across all 50 districts, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) reported today.

The average PM2.5 concentration in the city reached 47.6 µg/m³ this morning, significantly exceeding the safe limit of 37.5 µg/m³. The five worst-affected districts are Nong Khaem (56.7 µg/m³), Khlong Sam Wa (56.4 µg/m³), Thon Buri (55.3 µg/m³), Nong Chok (55.2 µg/m³), and Min Buri (55.2 µg/m³).

Residents are urged to take precautions, especially those with respiratory conditions, as the hazardous air pose= serious health risks. Wearing protective masks and avoiding outdoor activities are strongly recommended.

Adding to the discomfort, Thailand’s Meteorological Department (TMD) predicts that the strong cool weather system currently blanketing the north, northeast, and South China Sea will weaken over the next 24 hours, bringing a slight rise in temperatures. Morning fog is expected in northern and northeastern regions, while cool conditions will persist in mountainous areas.

Temperatures in Bangkok and nearby areas are forecast to range between 16 and 18°C tomorrow, with central provinces at 13 to 17°C, northern regions at 8 to 14°C, and the northeast dipping to a chilly 7 to 13°C.

Bangkok’s deteriorating air quality underscores the city’s ongoing battle with pollution, exacerbated by seasonal weather patterns and urban emissions. Officials are closely monitoring the situation but residents are advised to stay vigilant and prioritise their health during this period of poor air quality, reported Thai PBS World.

As of yesterday, January 13, the PM2.5 concentration in Bangkok was recorded at 50 µg/m³, which is 3.33 times above the World Health Organization’s (WHO) recommended guideline of 15 µg/m³, according to Air Quality Index.

In 2019, Bangkok’s annual average PM2.5 level was 22.8 µg/m³, exceeding the WHO’s guideline of 10 µg/m³. Notably, Chiang Mai surpassed Bangkok that year with an average of 32.3 µg/m³, as stated by IQ Air.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt is rolling out a novel work-from-home initiative alongside a push to expand the clean air shelter project in more schools, all in a bid to tackle the city’s relentless PM2.5 pollution problem.

