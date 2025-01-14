HK singer cancels Bangkok concert amid Chinese safety fears

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal5 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, January 14, 2025
155 1 minute read
HK singer cancels Bangkok concert amid Chinese safety fears
Photo courtesy of Facebook/Fear and Dreams World Tour via Bangkok Post

Hong Kong singer Eason Chan Yik-shun has abruptly cancelled his upcoming Bangkok concert, citing safety concerns for Chinese citizens travelling to Thailand. The February 22 show at Impact Arena was called off following the rescue of a mainland Chinese actor from a cross-border scam syndicate.

Sunfan Media Group, the concert organiser, announced the decision last Friday, January 10.

Advertisements

“After careful discussions with Eason Chan, his management team, and relevant companies in Bangkok, we have made the cautious decision to cancel the Eason Chan Fear and Dreams World Tour Bangkok concert. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this cancellation may cause you.”

The cancellation comes in the wake of actor Wang Xing’s high-profile rescue at the Thai-Myanmar border earlier last week. Wang, also known as Xing Xing, went missing on January 3 after being lured to Thailand by a fake casting agent under the guise of a filming job. Police found him in Myanmar’s notorious scam syndicate zone, disoriented and with a shaved head, after days of no contact with his girlfriend.

Related Articles

Thailand has seen a surge in scams targeting Chinese nationals, with victims often kidnapped to work in fraudulent call centres in countries like Myanmar and Cambodia. These incidents have shaken Chinese travellers’ confidence in Thailand, a country heavily reliant on tourism for economic recovery.

Wang’s case is the latest in a string of alarming incidents, highlighting the risks faced by Chinese tourists in the region. While fans expressed disappointment over Chan’s concert cancellation, many voiced understanding for the decision, given the current safety concerns, reported Bangkok Post.

HK singer cancels Bangkok concert amid Chinese safety fears | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Korea Sarang

In related news, Thai police officers safely rescued two missing Chinese women from a call centre scam gang in Myanmar and transported them back to China after the father of one of the victims travelled to Thailand to seek help. The 21 year old Chinese woman and her friend arrived in Thailand via Suvarnabhumi International Airport on January 6.

Advertisements
Latest Thailand News
Thailand slashes barriers for elite visas: LTR programme Politics News

Thailand slashes barriers for elite visas: LTR programme

5 hours ago
Chinese couple beg for help in Bangkok amid son&#8217;s trafficking fears Bangkok News

Chinese couple beg for help in Bangkok amid son’s trafficking fears

5 hours ago
Brrr-illiant care: Chiang Mai Zoo keeps animals cozy at 10°c Chiang Mai News

Brrr-illiant care: Chiang Mai Zoo keeps animals cozy at 10°c

5 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s nuclear power plan delayed amid policy uncertainties Business News

Thailand’s nuclear power plan delayed amid policy uncertainties

5 hours ago
Bangkok chokes on toxic air as PM2.5 levels hit danger zone Bangkok News

Bangkok chokes on toxic air as PM2.5 levels hit danger zone

5 hours ago
Surat Thani aids residents hit by high seas and strong winds Thailand News

Surat Thani aids residents hit by high seas and strong winds

5 hours ago
HK singer cancels Bangkok concert amid Chinese safety fears Bangkok News

HK singer cancels Bangkok concert amid Chinese safety fears

5 hours ago
Baht bus brawl: Phuket driver and foreign man row over fare Crime News

Baht bus brawl: Phuket driver and foreign man row over fare

6 hours ago
Scrambled spat: Egg row ends with knife attack in Pattaya Crime News

Scrambled spat: Egg row ends with knife attack in Pattaya

6 hours ago
Fatal collision scatters chicken parts on Thai road Road deaths

Fatal collision scatters chicken parts on Thai road

6 hours ago
Rolling the dice: Thailand to legalise online gambling Bangkok News

Rolling the dice: Thailand to legalise online gambling

6 hours ago
Thailand sees record investment surge, driven by digital sector boom Business News

Thailand sees record investment surge, driven by digital sector boom

6 hours ago
Sinful: Ex-nun claims reveal monk-key business at Isaan temple Crime News

Sinful: Ex-nun claims reveal monk-key business at Isaan temple

6 hours ago
Over 200,000 mule accounts targeted in scam gangs crackdown Bangkok News

Over 200,000 mule accounts targeted in scam gangs crackdown

6 hours ago
Bucket list gone wrong: Swansea gran&#8217;s naked Bangkok escapade Bangkok News

Bucket list gone wrong: Swansea gran’s naked Bangkok escapade

6 hours ago
Chinese tourists cancel Thailand trips amid safety concerns Business News

Chinese tourists cancel Thailand trips amid safety concerns

6 hours ago
Police raid reveals sim box scam in Bangkok apartment Bangkok News

Police raid reveals sim box scam in Bangkok apartment

7 hours ago
Thai tomboy assaulted by neighbour over loud noise in Pattaya Crime News

Thai tomboy assaulted by neighbour over loud noise in Pattaya

7 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s equal marriage bill praised as non-discrimination model by UN Thailand News

Thailand’s equal marriage bill praised as non-discrimination model by UN

7 hours ago
Phuket tourists smash wheel lock with rock, sparking outrage (video) Crime News

Phuket tourists smash wheel lock with rock, sparking outrage (video)

8 hours ago
Firestarter: Thai man torches own home in Yasothon blaze Thailand News

Firestarter: Thai man torches own home in Yasothon blaze

8 hours ago
Hat Yai gears up for Chinese New Year with parades and contests South Thailand News

Hat Yai gears up for Chinese New Year with parades and contests

8 hours ago
Accident claims life of motorcyclist in Nakhon Si Thammarat (video) Road deaths

Accident claims life of motorcyclist in Nakhon Si Thammarat (video)

8 hours ago
Is it too late for Thailand’s dugongs? Environment News

Is it too late for Thailand’s dugongs?

8 hours ago
Motorbike tragedy: Nigerian tourist killed in Phuket red-light crash Phuket News

Motorbike tragedy: Nigerian tourist killed in Phuket red-light crash

8 hours ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal5 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, January 14, 2025
155 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Brrr-illiant care: Chiang Mai Zoo keeps animals cozy at 10°c

Brrr-illiant care: Chiang Mai Zoo keeps animals cozy at 10°c

5 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s nuclear power plan delayed amid policy uncertainties

Thailand’s nuclear power plan delayed amid policy uncertainties

5 hours ago
Bangkok chokes on toxic air as PM2.5 levels hit danger zone

Bangkok chokes on toxic air as PM2.5 levels hit danger zone

5 hours ago
Surat Thani aids residents hit by high seas and strong winds

Surat Thani aids residents hit by high seas and strong winds

5 hours ago