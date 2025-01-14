HK singer cancels Bangkok concert amid Chinese safety fears

Photo courtesy of Facebook/Fear and Dreams World Tour via Bangkok Post

Hong Kong singer Eason Chan Yik-shun has abruptly cancelled his upcoming Bangkok concert, citing safety concerns for Chinese citizens travelling to Thailand. The February 22 show at Impact Arena was called off following the rescue of a mainland Chinese actor from a cross-border scam syndicate.

Sunfan Media Group, the concert organiser, announced the decision last Friday, January 10.

“After careful discussions with Eason Chan, his management team, and relevant companies in Bangkok, we have made the cautious decision to cancel the Eason Chan Fear and Dreams World Tour Bangkok concert. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this cancellation may cause you.”

The cancellation comes in the wake of actor Wang Xing’s high-profile rescue at the Thai-Myanmar border earlier last week. Wang, also known as Xing Xing, went missing on January 3 after being lured to Thailand by a fake casting agent under the guise of a filming job. Police found him in Myanmar’s notorious scam syndicate zone, disoriented and with a shaved head, after days of no contact with his girlfriend.

Thailand has seen a surge in scams targeting Chinese nationals, with victims often kidnapped to work in fraudulent call centres in countries like Myanmar and Cambodia. These incidents have shaken Chinese travellers’ confidence in Thailand, a country heavily reliant on tourism for economic recovery.

Wang’s case is the latest in a string of alarming incidents, highlighting the risks faced by Chinese tourists in the region. While fans expressed disappointment over Chan’s concert cancellation, many voiced understanding for the decision, given the current safety concerns, reported Bangkok Post.

In related news, Thai police officers safely rescued two missing Chinese women from a call centre scam gang in Myanmar and transported them back to China after the father of one of the victims travelled to Thailand to seek help. The 21 year old Chinese woman and her friend arrived in Thailand via Suvarnabhumi International Airport on January 6.

