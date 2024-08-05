12 year old girl seeks justice after gang rape by 13 men in Thailand

Photo via KhaoSod

A 12 year old Thai girl fled the southern province of Narathiwat for help in the central province of Nonthaburi after a gang rape by 13 men, including her older brother’s friends and relatives.

The 12 year old victim was accompanied by her 20 year old sister to seek help from social media influencer Guntouch “Gun” Pongpaiboonwet after the young girl was raped at a resort in Tak Bai district of Narathiwat in May.

The older sister said she became aware of the sexual assault when she noticed her sister was depressed, not talking much and staying in her room. She decided to check her mobile phone and found a conversation between her and the rapists.

According to the victim’s sister, the rapists threatened the girl to keep the rape a secret. The alleged rapists were part of a major drug trafficking group in the province and had a powerful influence in the area. She was afraid they would use their power to obstruct the case, so she moved to Nonthaburi to seek help from Gun.

The sister revealed that 13 people, the youngest being 16 years old, were involved in the gang rape. Some were her younger brother’s friends, some were her relatives and one was a blind man with a wife and children.

Gun told Channel 3 that a friend of the victim’s brother asked her to eat roti with him but instead of taking her to the shop, he took her to a resort to sexually assault her. The man then called more and more rapists to the resort and threatened to blackmail the girl if she exposed the gang rape.

Gun revealed that some of the rapists called the victim’s sister and asked her to return to Tak Bai to settle the matter but the sister refused. They also dared the victim to file a police report because they could easily end the case.

Gun said the rapists were not afraid of the law and their actions were inhuman. Gun said he was not afraid of the rapists’ power and hoped to meet them in person very soon.