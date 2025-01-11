Wildfire reignites, threatening homes and resorts in Korat

Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

A wildfire reignited at Khao Loi in Pak Chong district, Nakhon Ratchasima, at 10am on Thursday, January 9, after previously being contained on January 8.

Northeast Forest Fire Control Center 3 dispatched 35 personnel to the scene, collaborating with five agencies, including Khao Yai National Park and the Phayayen Subdistrict Administrative Organisation, to combat the blaze.

Firebreaks were established to protect nearby homes, and an AK32 helicopter was scheduled to assist in firefighting efforts. Despite overnight operations, the fire remained uncontrolled at the time of reporting and was expected to spread to lower ground near the Royal Givery Resort by noon yesterday, January 10. This incident marks the fourth wildfire in the area since the new year, with more than 200 rai destroyed in this incident alone, contributing to nearly 1,000 rai lost to fires this year.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles in the United States is facing devastating wildfires, including the so-called “Sunset Fire” in Hollywood Hills, which rapidly doubled in size to 20 acres. At least five individuals have lost their lives, and hundreds of homes have been destroyed.

Over 100,000 residents have been ordered to evacuate as hurricane-force winds and dry conditions hinder containment efforts. Local officials report five active fire zones with two major blazes on the city’s eastern and western outskirts still spreading. Power outages are affecting nearly 1 million buildings, and all schools across Los Angeles County were closed through January 9. Early estimates by AccuWeather place economic damages at over US$50 billion (more than 1 trillion baht), reported The Pattaya News.

Wildfire reignites, threatening homes and resorts in Korat | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

In February last year, an estimated 1 million rai (approximately 160,000 hectares) were threatened by wildfires across 10 provinces, including Tak, Mae Hong Son, and Chiang Mai. GISTDA investigators pointed the finger at local practices, citing that the conflagration is often ignited deliberately by farmers engaging in pre-planting or post-harvest burns.

In June 2024, the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) reported a significant reduction in wildfires within Thailand’s Western Forest Complex, attributing the success to integrated efforts from various sectors which reduced wildfires by over 40%.

