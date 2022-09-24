Scams in Thailand – Common scams in Thailand to watch out for!

https://youtu.be/9tEtqhRf3N0

Scams in Thailand

The most common scams in Thailand

Like anywhere in the world that’s popular with tourists, there are scams in Thailand. Nobody likes being played for a fool, and being scammed leaves you bitter and, for some people, broke. Fortunately, most

Thailand scams are easy to avoid and not all that common either. Here are the ones you’re most likely to

run into and the best ways to avoid falling for them.

Bangkok tuk-tuk scams

Most drivers of Bangkok’s famous three-wheeled tuk-tuks will overcharge you and maybe take you to the restaurant, where they get a commission, but a small minority will try to trick you outright.

These drivers wait near touristy areas like Khao San Road or the Royal Palace, looking for marks. They

then tell you that whatever destination you ask to be taken to is closed for renovation or a holiday and

that they have somewhere better to show you. They might even offer to take you for free, but with a

quick stop first. Scams in Thailand

These drivers will take you from place to place, each of which pays them a flat fee plus commission on

anything you buy. There will be at least a tailor shop, a gem and jewellery store, and a restaurant. They

will range from merely poor quality to outright fraudulent. The gems may be fake, the tailors use the

worst synthetic fabrics, and some restaurants will bring a check for ten times what you

expected to pay and then get back a different menu than what you ordered when you complained.

However, luckily, these are easily avoided by only using tuk-tuks for A to B journeys, not full-day tours.

In general, they’re slower than trains and more expensive than taxis, but they are a true part of

Bangkok and every visitor should at least try them out. Keep your wits about you and never believe

a driver is telling you your destination is closed. Also, you should bargain as the first price they give you

will almost always be too high. Never get in a tuk-tuk without first agreeing on the fare.

And a quick tip, If you’re wondering what a fair price for a tuk-tuk ride is, check what a fare to the

destination would cost if booked through the Grab App (the Uber of Southeast Asia). If a Grab costs 100

Baht, a tuk-tuk should run about 150 to 200. Scams in Thailand

The jet ski scam

This one is widespread in Pattaya and has happened in Phuket and some smaller

islands. This one works: after you’ve been out enjoying a jet ski, you

return it, and the renter points out some minor cosmetic damage. You are blamed even though

you both know it wasn’t you who caused the damage, and excessive repair fees are demanded. If the

situation escalates, a cop will show up to help you, just kidding, the cop will be in on the scam, and

he’ll drive you to an ATM and probably threaten you with arrest or violence if you don’t pay up.

This one is so common in Pattaya that we’d advise against renting a jet ski there. In other places,

check some online reviews and ask your hotel for a recommendation for an honest rental home.

If you fall for the scam, you can be polite but insistent that you did not cause the damage and will not

pay. You will probably be safe doing this as long as you are out in a public place. Don’t go anywhere with Them, and don’t get physically or verbally abusive even though you are in the right. Technically, property

damage would be a civil issue, not a criminal one, and you should not be arrested even if you did cause

the damage. Just know that these criminals make their living doing this and will be very persuasive and

threatening. It may be best to pay, but at least try calling the tourist police at 1155. Scams in Thailand

Motorbike rental scams

This one is tough because so many tourists do crash here and

cause damage to bikes. A common one similar to the jet ski racket is dishonest scooter rental shops trying to charge for

damages the renter didn’t cause. Some shops seem to have gotten so used to that extra revenue from charging

for damages that they try to pry it out of you whenever possible. Shops either hold onto your passport

or a significant amount of cash, so they keep the leverage.

The best thing you can do to prevent this is to try to vet the rental shop. Renting directly from

your hotel is often the best course. One thing that we find works well is searching “motorbike rental” in

Google Maps and check the reviews of different shops that are listed. No matter what, taking detailed photos of the bike when you first rent is essential to prove any existing damage already exists. Be careful some worst of these shops will point out some wear on the underside of the bike. And of course, nobody thinks to check there. They can be tricky.

Bus scams

Some of the dirt-cheap buses that run between Khao San Road and the islands in the South can keep

their prices so low by stealing from their passengers. While you are sleeping through the long journey,

someone is down below the bus, combing through your luggage.

This doesn’t happen on everyday

transportation in Thailand, just these backpacker buses, so avoiding them should ensure this doesn’t

happen to you. Also, never keep cash, credit cards, electronics or any other valuables in your non-carry-

on bag. For more, see our post Travelling with valuables and keeping them safe.

Go-Go bar and ping pong show scams

In red light district areas, a common scam is for promoters on the street to invite you in for a free preview of a ping pong show (just in case you don’t know, this involves women

doing different tricks with their private parts – seriously). Once inside, you’ll be told you need to pay up.

You’ve put yourself in this situation, and paying is probably the only way out. Nothing is free. You’re already inside the

bar’s dark, and the bouncers would be only too glad to beat you up.

Wrong change!

Get acquainted with the local currency! Keep track of the different baht notes you possess and

their appearance once you leave the money changer. Many tourists often find themselves shortchanged

and taken advantage of by cashiers unfamiliar with Thai money.

Places like 7-Eleven and Family Mart in tourist areas usually declare out loud the amount you pay during

your purchase, so take the effort to double-check and ensure that the change you receive is the correct

one. Scams in Thailand

A variant of this scam revolves around the shopkeeper accusing you of paying with a counterfeit note.

He or she would go to the back of the store, away from your sight, swap the letter you handed over with

a realistic counterfeit one and return it. He or she would demand a new

payment by giving the fake note to you, leaving you to pay twice or thrice the original amount.

To avoid this, always keep an eye on your baht notes and roughly remember the serial numbers of the

larger ones. The latter may be a mild inconvenience for some, but it can save you and

your tight budget.

And lastly, be alert but don’t forget to have fun.

Thailand has scams and corrupt police, and you need to be careful while here. But the

same is true of just about anywhere else. Thailand is generally a safe country and very easy

to travel in. Enjoy yourself but don’t get complacent. Always remember that some people will try to trick

you out of money, but don’t forget that most people will not. Do this, and your Thailand adventure will

be as safe as it is epic.