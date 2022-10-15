Jealous man shot his wife’s lover in the chest in Bangkok

A love triangle resulted in murder charges after a man shot his wife’s lover multiple times in the street. The trio had met up to discuss the sticky situation when tempers flared and the husband pulled out a gun on the street in the Bangkok district of Lat Krabang. CCTV footage captured images of the shooting.

The shooter was identified only as Bew, a 20 year old Thai man. His wife apparently had been having an affair with an older man, the police identified as 30 year old Sarat. Early yesterday morning, the three people involved in the love triangle met in an apparent attempt to sort things out. The meeting took place in front of Kriang Krai Flat 7 in the Bangkok suburb not far from Suvarnabhumi Airport.

As one might expect, things did not go well and quickly spiralled out of control. The two men argued and soon resorted to physical blows.

When the husband could not physically overcome the man his wife was having an affair with, he pulled out a gun and shot. The .38 was manufactured in Thailand and security footage shows the man backing away from the jealous husband as he produces the gun and fires several rounds.

Three shots were fired with at least one of them hitting the 30 year old lover in the chest. A passerby who witnessed the incident transported the shooting victim to the hospital. There is no update on his condition, but his injuries were described as serious.

According to the Daily News, police arrested the jealous husband who shot the man. He will be prosecuted for weapons offences as well as the more serious charge of attempted murder.

