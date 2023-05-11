Srisuwan demands 1 million compensation after being assaulted while filing complaint

Photo Courtesy Sanook

Srisuwan, a complainant, now claims one million baht in damages after being physically assaulted for the second time while filing a complaint. He reports that he does not want an apology from the attacker and is determined to pursue the matter in court.

Srisuwan has contacted Thung Song Hong police to investigate a case against a man who punched him and caused injuries to his mouth while filing a complaint at the Election Commission office earlier in the day. Srisuwan stated that he had recorded the incident and was proceeding with a criminal case under Section 295 of the Penal Code for causing bodily harm to another person. After this, he will receive a medical examination, and submit a doctor’s certificate to the investigating officer in support of the case.

Srisuwan did not anticipate being attacked for the second time and said that filing complaints with government agencies is a right of the public. The Election Commission office has had citizens, as well as politicians, lodge complaints previously, but assaulting someone on government premises is considered disrespectful to others. Srisuwan is concerned about further incidents and has now prepared additional security measures.

Regarding the attacker, Srisuwan recalled seeing him at other complaint venues on several occasions, taking pictures as if he were a journalist. However, he did not expect any violence from this individual.

In a previous court case, Srisuwan was attacked by Weerawich Rungreuang Siri, a YouTuber, while filing a complaint at the Crime Suppression Division in October 2022. The court ordered the parties to settle for compensatory damages, with Srisuwan demanding one million baht for the emotional impact and public humiliation caused. Despite Weerawich receiving donations worth several million baht, he has not yet agreed to pay the damages and stated that he would not pay Srisuwan. Srisuwan has resolved to pursue the matter legally without any settlement.

In the current case, Srisuwan is still assessing the damage but initially estimates the amount to be one million baht, the same as in the previous case. He reiterated that he did not want an apology from the attacker and only seeks justice through legal proceedings, reports Sanook.

When asked why he did not file a complaint about the illumination of the Pheu Thai Party’s message on the Rama 8 Bridge, Srisuwan mentioned that he had already posted on his personal Facebook page that the Election Commission office had notified Pheu Thai Party via an official letter that the laser-light projection was not in violation of any regulations, so he did not pursue the matter.

Concerning the fact that he has been assaulted in government agencies twice while lodging complaints, Srisuwan maintained that he would continue to do so without losing hope. He believes it is his legal right and will continue exercising it despite the unfortunate incidents.