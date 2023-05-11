Angry ‘sugar mommy’ purposely crashes BMW into man’s house and cars, accuses him of being a prostitute

Photo via TiKTok @nat_thanapong56

A Thai TikTok user posted a video of an angry “sugar mommy” crashing her BMW sedan into his house and cars after she accused him of being a prostitute. The TiKToker Nat Thanapong shared the video two days ago.

The video shows the BMW sedan repeatedly crashing into Nat’s black fence at the front of his house until the fence is destroyed. The woman BMW driver also damaged Nat’s Honda and Mercedes Benz sedans parked behind the fence.

The video caption said…

“Testing! How strong the BMW is!”

Although the BMW only showed minor damage, the Honda sedan’s rear was severely distorted, and the Mercedes Benz’s logo and registration plate were also affected. In the video, Nat was seen showing his face and giving a two-finger gesture, suggesting that the damage caused to his property did not bother him.

The clip has amassed over 260,000 likes and nearly 2,000 comments from Thai netizens. While some accused Nat of staging the event to gain attention, others came to his defence, citing the cost of a Mercedes Benz and how unlikely it was for someone to destroy it for amusement.

Although Nat did not elaborate on the incident in his post, he did respond to some inquiries from Thai netizens. He revealed that his house was situated in Bangkok’s Ram Kham Haeng neighbourhood and that the driver of the BMW was a woman who had a dispute with him over a prostitution accusation. Nat claimed that the woman consistently treated him like a prostitute.

Nat said in the comment…

“I will reveal the full details of the issue later. Do not laugh at me, the reason for this issue is funny. She accused me of being a prostitute. I am not, and I am not ok with that. She acts like a sugar mommy and tried to buy me.”

KhaoSod reported that they tried to contact Nat to gain more details about the incident but to no avail.