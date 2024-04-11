PM Srettha’s blessings for Songkran festival at Government House

Photo courtesy of The Nation

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin graced a religious ceremony at Government House in Bangkok, marking Thailand’s Songkran Festival, the nation’s traditional new year. As dawn broke over the capital, the PM led the observance, honouring customs deeply rooted in Thai culture.

The ceremony commenced with the Thai PM paying homage to the Brahma shrine at 8.30am, nestled before the majestic Thai Khu Fah Building. Following this solemn gesture, Srettha partook in a Buddhist chanting ceremony held at the Phakdibodin Building, where abbots from ten revered temples in Bangkok invoked blessings, sprinkling holy water upon the Premier and fellow participants, invoking prosperity and good fortune.

In a poignant display of reverence, the Bangkok-born Srettha then anointed a Buddha statue with scented water, a venerable tradition symbolising respect for sacred entities at the dawn of the new year. The Thai PM received the Rot Nam Dam Hua ritual, where younger devotees tenderly washed the hands of their elders with scented water, seeking blessings for the year ahead.

Expressing gratitude for the preservation of Thai customs, especially on Songkran, National Elderly Day, and Family Day, the Bangkok-born PM extended heartfelt wishes for joy, vigour, and national prosperity to all citizens. He voiced hopes for 2024 to herald a cascade of blessings for years to come.

In a gesture of generosity, the 62 year old prime minister distributed Buddhist amulets from Wat Huai Duan in Nakhon Sawan province to all participants, adding a touch of spiritual grace to the occasion, reported The Nation.

Among the distinguished attendees were Deputy PM and Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, Deputy PM Somsak Thepsutin, Deputy PM and Foreign Affairs Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, Deputy PM and Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, and PM’s Office Minister Puangpetch Chunla-ead.

