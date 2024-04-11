Poh Teck Tung Foundation distributes 3,000 fans during Songkran

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

The Poh Teck Tung Foundation initiated a heartwarming gesture by distributing 3,000 hand-held fans to the public during the scorching Songkran festival.

The foundation, under the leadership of Vichai Techapaibul, has taken this step to alleviate the discomfort of citizens travelling back to their hometowns or embarking on holiday trips during one of the hottest times of the year. The initiative, named Po Tek Tung Cool Down Project, is a reflection of the foundation’s concern for the well-being of the public, especially the elderly in various care facilities.

A team led by Sirikul Opaswong, a board member and secretary, and managed by Siriporn Krajanglha, the social welfare manager, with assistance from Duangchuta Tiyapojanaporn, the social welfare assistant manager, have been actively involved in the distribution. The hand-held fans, valued at 295,750 baht in total, were handed out at key transportation hubs in Bangkok, including the Mo Chit, Sai Tai Mai (Southern Terminal), and Bang Sue Grand Station.

Moreover, volunteers, including famous artists such as Anchalee Jongkadeekij, Piyawat Ratanaruangwattana, Patcharawai Boonleelakul, and Siddichor Jeakgad, contributed their time and efforts to the distribution, adding warmth to the atmosphere.

The foundation’s commitment to societal welfare is further evidenced by its Po Tek Tung Care for the Elderly project last year, which provided essential items worth a total of 728,500 baht to 10 welfare centres across several provinces.

In addition to the hand-held fans, the foundation has also donated adult diapers, absorbent pads, face masks, disinfectants, laundry powder, and cooling powder to elderly care centres in Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, Nakhon Pathom, Chon Buri, and Nakhon Sawan provinces.

The directors of each welfare centre received these items on behalf of the beneficiaries, bringing the total value of the Po Tek Tung Cool Down and Po Tek Tung Care for the Elderly projects to 1,024,250 baht for Songkran 2024, reported KhaoSod.

As part of the Songkran festivities, the Po Tek Tung Foundation wishes everyone safe travels and a joyous holiday. Should anyone require assistance, they can reach out through the Po Tek Tung 1418 hotline or the mobile application, or via this website.