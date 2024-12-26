Polvanera celebrates Christmas Charity Gala Dinner 2024 in Bangkok

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: 15:31, 26 December 2024| Updated: 15:37, 26 December 2024
60 2 minutes read
Photo via Polvanera

On December 12, Polvanera had the distinct honour of sponsoring the highly anticipated Christmas Charity Gala Dinner 2024, hosted at the luxurious Capella Hotel Bangkok, recently recognised as the World’s Best Hotel for 2025.

This prestigious event, organised by the Thai-Italian Chamber of Commerce, brought together distinguished guests from diverse sectors of the Thai and Italian business community to celebrate the spirit of Christmas, generosity, and the rich culinary traditions of Italy.

As attendees savoured the evening’s exquisite offerings, Polvanera showcased two of its finest wines, paired with a menu specifically designed to highlight the exceptional flavours of Italian cuisine. Each pour told a story of craftsmanship and passion, inviting guests to experience the distinctive character and harmony of these wines.

Polvanera hails from the Puglia region of Italy, an area recognised all across the globe for its quality wines. Filippo Cassano, Polvanera founder and CEO, highlights the hints of Puglia in every bottle.

“Our commitment to showcasing the unique terroirs of Puglia is evident in every bottle, reflecting a dedication to innovation and excellence that we are eager to share with the world. We are proud to be represented here with two of our signature wines: Polvanera 17 and Macchia di Gatto Metodo Classico”.

Polvanera 17 is part of the Polvanera collection that celebrates the winemaking tradition of Primitivo di Gioia del Colle PDO. Polvanera 17 remains the flagship product of the winery, which was originally introduced in Thailand in 2019.

On the other hand, Macchia di Gatto Brut is a complex and elegant Metodo Classico, with more than 60 months of ageing and a unique blend of native varietals of Puglia.

Spread over 160 hectares of vineyards, Polvanera is also distinguished by its sustainable approach with production being entirely organic and favouring traditional methods.

The TICC Christmas Gala Dinner was not only a celebration of the season but also a significant milestone for Polvanera as it seeks to grow its presence in Thailand. The event’s charitable spirit aligned perfectly with the company’s background and philosophy, highlighting the importance of giving back and bringing guests together in a collective commitment to support local communities and initiatives during this festive season.

Polvanera’s outlook for 2025 in Thailand

Polvanera remains committed to deepening its roots in the Thai market and fostering stronger connections with consumers and partners alike. Its participation in high-profile events such as this demonstrates its dedication to bringing exceptional wine experiences to Thai connoisseurs and enriching the local wine scene.

In the coming year, Polvanera plans to introduce an array of initiatives, aligning with their vision for growth in Thailand. This includes expanding their portfolio with new offerings, enhancing distribution networks to make wines more accessible, and engaging in collaborative events that celebrate the union of Polvanera heritage with Thailand’s.

Press release

Polvanera celebrates Christmas Charity Gala Dinner 2024 in Bangkok Best Bites

