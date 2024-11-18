Son demands probe after father’s injuries at Thai care centre

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A son is distraught after finding his father with swollen eyes and bruises while under the care of an elderly care centre. Staff at the facility claimed the injuries were inflicted during an altercation while changing the father’s diaper.

However, the son suspects the injuries are more indicative of assault and has filed a complaint with local police for a thorough investigation.

Advertisements

Supaksak Thalek, a community development officer in Bang Kung subdistrict Municipality, Suphan Buri, brought his father, 73 year old Nakon Thalek to file a complaint with Police Lieutenant Nawaphon Chamcharat at Suphan Buri Police Station.

Nakon had been staying at a care facility for the elderly in the Suphan Buri district when his son noticed bruises and swelling on his father’s face and eyes. The family sought police intervention to verify whether the injuries were caused by an assault.

Supaksak revealed that his father had previously suffered a stroke, which led to memory loss and left him bedridden. Due to work commitments, Supaksak had placed his father in the care of the facility, paying a monthly fee of 18,000 baht. His father had been there for just over a month when the incident occurred.

On the afternoon of November 12, staff at the facility informed Supaksak that the previous night, an altercation happened while they attempted to change Nakon’s diaper. The staff claimed Nakon resisted, leading to a scuffle where he allegedly attacked them first, resulting in an eye injury.

Chaos ensued

Advertisements

The staff further stated that in the ensuing chaos, someone inadvertently scratched Nakon’s face and shared a photo of the injuries via a messaging app.

Initially, Supaksak thought the injuries were minor, as depicted in the photo. However, upon visiting his father, he was devastated by the severity of the bruises and swelling, which appeared more like a result of physical assault rather than a simple scratch.

He requested to review CCTV footage from the facility, but staff claimed the cameras were online and did not record footage. Additionally, Nakon’s dementia meant he could not recall the incident. Supaksak spoke on the incident, commenting on the lack of care from the elderly care facility.

“My family and I have discussed this, and we cannot accept the situation. We feel sorry for my father and want the truth about what happened. If it was just a scratch, it should not have resulted in such severe bruising.

“Personally, I do not want this issue to be overlooked. It should serve as a warning that care facilities for the elderly and bedridden patients must employ staff with patience, not those who resort to violence against patients or the elderly.”

Supaksak expressed disbelief over the incident and the handling of it by the care centre. He clarified that he is not seeking financial compensation but rather an understanding of the true events. If misconduct is proven, those responsible should be held accountable to prevent similar occurrences.

Following the incident, Supaksak relocated his father to a new care facility. Despite this, Nakon remains in poor health, with a fever and swollen, bruised eyes. The family has taken him for a medical examination at Chao Phraya Yommarat Hospital, with results expected within a week, reported KhaoSod.