Snake slithers through Bangkok bus, leaves lotto lovers hissss-terical over missing digits

A snake found on the 501 Bangkok bus route has caused a stir on social media for superstitious lottery fanatics who were left slithering to find out the bus’ registration number. The driver safely returned the snake to its natural habitat after the bus arrived at its destination.

A TikTok user, @fatimapun posted a video of the snake slithering on a bus grab rail. Passengers believed the bus’s registration number, 11-8617, was lucky for the next lottery draw.

The video showed the driver reassuring passengers while some joked that the snake should get off first. Thousands of viewers and commenters revealed they plan to use the bus’ registration number in the lottery.

In response, the Mass Rapid Transit Authority (MRTA) clarified the situation on its Facebook page. On Saturday, May 27, someone discovered a snake hiding behind a screen on a Route 501 bus, bearing the number 2-80054, before it slithered towards the grab rail. Addressing the issue, the MRTA provided the following information:

1. The bus driver inspected the vehicle before setting off but did not initially notice the snake.

2. Upon discovering the snake, fare-collecting staff informed passengers and allowed them to exit the vehicle in favour of using another bus for their safety.

3. The driver returned the bus, with the snake onboard, to the depot in Minburi, where staff captured the snake and released it back into its natural habitat. The bus was then checked again to ensure everything was in order before resuming service.

4. MRTA has reminded drivers to check their vehicles for operational readiness and cleanliness before each trip to prevent such incidents.

Social media users were greatly intrigued and amused by the snake’s unexpected appearance on the bus and some planned on using the vehicle’s registration number, 2-80054, for playing the lottery, believing it to bring them good fortune.

