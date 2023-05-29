Thai lottery buffs get a buzz out of bees for June 1 draw

PHOTO via iStock

A compilation of noteworthy Thai lottery numbers from various sources ahead of the June 1 draw is making a buzz online, as netizens share their preferred combinations in hopes of winning big.

The car registration of a Thai resident became the focus of superstitious Thais after a swarm of bees swiftly established a hive on the parked car. Several people asked the owner for the registration number (7753) and house number (36) to try their luck in the upcoming draw.

In other news, a temple ritual featuring the number 576 was obtained by rubbing powder on a bark. The winner said he will buy the temple a sacred cloth if he wins.

A Tiktok user, @nid8857, shared five lottery numbers from Chinese calendars: 936, 7936, 6545, 944, 147, and 136, hoping to bring his followers luck.

Notable Thai lottery numbers from the Bangkok Kham Cha Nod calendar for June 1, reveal patterns for two-digit combinations (50-70-59-79-56-76), as well as the head, body, and tail numbers seen on the Naga calendar.

A woman who won 40,000 baht in a previous lottery win thanks to her mother-in-law is promoting the number 731. For the next draw, the mother-in-law plans to buy 30 Thai lottery tickets with the number of the future PM.

Thai lottery fans discussed the mystical numbers 795 in a video which got 800,000 views and thousands of comments.

One Thai woman unexpectedly gave birth in an ambulance on the way to the hospital, local residents searched for the licence plate of the vehicle 6261 in hopes of winning Thursday’s lottery.