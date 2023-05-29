Thai couple credits 24m baht lottery win to mythical figure and daily prayers

Photo Courtesy of Khaosod

Udom Kanmuang, a restaurant owner, and his wife Noi celebrated their recent lottery win of 24 million baht with a grand ceremony honouring ‘Por Pu Sian Anan Nakarat’, a respected figure in Thai folklore. The couple believes their good fortune resulted from their daily prayers to this mythical figure before the lottery draw on May 29, 2023.

Following their successful claim of the winnings, Udom and Noi organised a special ceremony dedicated to ‘Por Pu Sian Anan Nakarat’ with offerings and prayers. Employees of their restaurant, ‘Ban Por Kamnan Seafoods,’ and nearby villagers also attended the event, reports Khaosod.

Udom revealed that while many people knew they had purchased lottery tickets based on the number they used during parliamentary elections, fewer knew about the couple’s belief in ‘Por Pu Sian Anan Nakarat’. Noi would pray daily to their statue in their restaurant’s pond around 11am, asking for their family to win the lottery. The couple had won minor prizes before, but May 16’s draw finally granted them a big win.

Feeling incredibly lucky, Udom decided to close the restaurant for the day to celebrate with the staff and thank them for all their hard work. The couple also organised a group of 50 dancers to perform during the ceremony. Udom and Noi placed three boxes of offerings in front of the statue, each containing numbers 117 and 34, which unknowingly matched the lottery prize’s winning digits.

The couple’s continued belief in the power of ‘Por Pu Sian Anan Nakarat’ is evident, and many are left wondering if their fortune will persist in future lottery draws.