Slippery roads lead to terrifying motorcycle accident for mother and 12 year old child

A mother and her 12 year old son encountered an accident on their way to school, with the boy’s arm caught in the wheel of their motorcycle in Bangpakong, Chachoengsao. Good Samaritans and a police officer immediately rushed to help the injured pair in the incident that happened on a rainy morning.

The left arm of the boy, age 12, a student of Wat Tha Sua-an School, became entangled in the wheel of their blue Honda Wave motorcycle, causing it to break. His mother, 41, who was driving the vehicle, sustained multiple injuries across her body. Police officer Yutthapong Somkamphet, who stumbled upon the scene while on patrol, provided water to clean their wounds and comforted the distressed child, as they waited for help to arrive.

The good Samaritan witnesses, who spotted the mother and son as they retreated to take cover from the rain, used some canvas to shield the child from getting wet. Eventually, they managed to detach the wheel and free the boy’s arm. Both victims were given first aid treatment before being transported to Chularat 11 Hospital for further medical attention.

The mother recalled the incident, explaining that she was taking her son to school when the rain suddenly started. She handed her jacket to her son to wear, warning him to be careful not to get the jacket caught in their motorcycle’s rear wheel. However, she didn’t notice whether her son had put on the jacket properly before they hurriedly continued their journey in the rain. Moments later, the accident occurred, with the boy’s arm and jacket entangled in the wheel. Fortunately, helpful passers-by quickly came to their rescue and successfully freed the boy’s arm.

