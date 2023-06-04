Phuket Woman injured by falling tree amid severe weather warnings

Photo by Eakkapop Thongtub.

A 44 year old Phuket woman was left unconscious after a tree fell on her motorcycle during heavy rain and strong winds in Phuket yesterday. Police were notified of the incident at around 10.30am. The incident took place on a small road leading to the sea gypsy village on Koh Siray, The Phuket News reported.

The woman, identified as Duendem Pramongkij, was given first aid at the scene before being taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for further treatment.

The Southern Meteorological Center (West Coast) has reissued a weather warning for Phuket and the surrounding area, advising locals to exercise caution due to potential hazards on land and at sea.

The Department of Land Transport (DLT) issued an advisory in early May, specifically directed at motorists. The DLT emphasised the importance of being aware that severe weather can result in the collapse of trees, lamp posts, billboards, and other structures. Motorists were advised to bear this in mind while driving and when selecting a location to park their vehicles.

Severe weather conditions are expected to continue in Phuket until Tuesday, prompting local officials to urge people to remain vigilant and exercise caution. The weather warning comes as the region experiences heavy rain, strong winds, and potential hazards both at sea and on land.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by severe weather, particularly during the rainy season, when fallen trees and other hazards can lead to accidents and injuries. As the weather warning remains in place, locals and visitors to the area are encouraged to stay informed and take the necessary precautions to stay safe during this period of adverse weather conditions.

On Friday, it was reported that heavy rainfall was expected in 33 provinces across Thailand, with the southern region facing a high risk of flash floods and landslides. The Thai Meteorological Department urged citizens to remain vigilant to sudden flooding from June 2 as 70% of the area is expected to experience torrential downpours.

Waves were expected to be around 2 to 3 metres high in the Andaman Sea and even higher during thunderstorms. In the Gulf of Thailand, waves were predicted to be 1 to 2 metres high, increasing during storm activity. It is recommended that small boats in the Andaman Sea avoid making trips until June 6.