Teenager dies in Pattaya motorbike accident amid rainy conditions

A teenage motorcyclist tragically lost his life in an accident while driving home during rainfall in the early hours of this morning. Pattaya Police were alerted to the incident at 2.20am today and promptly arrived at Sukhumvit Road in the Nongprue sub-district, Banglamung District, Chon Buri province, to attend to the victim.

Upon reaching the scene, authorities discovered a damaged red Scoopy I motorbike on the road, while the 15 year old boy was found lying face-down in a pool of blood a short distance away. The young victim had sustained severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at the site by Pattaya Police. The boy’s name has been withheld due to his age, and his body was taken to Banglamung Hospital for funeral arrangements, reported Pattaya News.

Police suspect that the teenager may have been riding his motorbike at high speed and lost control due to the wet road conditions, as it was raining lightly at the time of the accident. As there were no eyewitnesses, the police will conduct further investigations to determine the exact cause of the accident. The minimum age to drive a motor vehicle in Thailand is 18 years old, while the minimum age to operate a motorcycle is 15 years old.

Motorbike accidents are not uncommon in Thailand. Just last week, a 34 year old Korean expat and bar manager tragically died in Pattaya in a motorbike accident in front of Pattaya 7 School.

The man’s identity has been withheld, pending notification of his family and embassy by the relevant authorities. The unfortunate incident involved a collision with a roadwork sign early in the morning, where the impact of the crash caused the Korean national to be thrown onto the road, resulting in fatal head injuries. With the emergency response team arriving on the scene promptly, they could not revive the victim despite their efforts.