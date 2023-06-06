Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury lands in Thailand today

Tyson Fury arrives at the airport

Tyson Fury, one of the greatest heavyweight champions of our time, has arrived in Bangkok today. There will be two exclusive events with Fury in Thailand. Fans and followers of the boxing legend can look forward to an unforgettable experience as they listen to his stories, ask questions, and even get a chance to take photos with the man himself.

An evening with Tyson Fury on 8th June

Organised by Goldstar, Dan about Thailand, and High Life Management Thailand, the first event on 8th June at Millennium Hilton Bangkok promises to be a spectacular affair. You can enjoy a two-course set meal and free-flow wine, beer, and soft drinks, as they listen to the fascinating story of Tyson Fury. Those who opt for the VIP package will have the opportunity to take a photo with the boxing legend!

Check-in time for Gold Table and Ticket holders is at 5:30 PM, while those with Gala dinner table and tickets should check in at 6:30 PM.

You can purchase the tickets HERE.

Meet and Greet with Tyson Fury on 9th June

The excitement continues on 9th June as Tyson Fury heads to Phuket to meet and greet his fans at The Four Points Sheraton Patong. During this once-in-a-lifetime event, attendees will enjoy free-flow beverages, a gourmet buffet, live stations, and a chance to ask the World Champion any questions they wish.

Tyson Fury is not only known for his impressive boxing career, but also for his colourful personality and outspokenness, making this event a truly memorable experience.

Ticket Inclusions:

– Meet and greet with the Gypsy King

– Personal photo opportunity

– Free-flow drinks for 2 hours, including beer, wine, and spirits

– Gourmet buffet and live stations

– Live talk with Tyson Fury

– Live auction

– Q&A session

Book your tickets HERE.

Follow us on :













Get ready for an unforgettable week with Tyson Fury! Do not miss this unique opportunity to get up close and personal with the heavyweight champion, hear his incredible story, and gain insights into his life and career.

Press Release