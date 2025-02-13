Deadly mystery: Three bodies found hidden in abandoned pickup

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In a chilling twist worthy of a crime novel, an abandoned pickup truck shrouded in mystery was discovered behind a white cloth with three dead bodies inside, leaving a trail of questions for both locals and Thai police.

What began as a simple report of a foul odour has unravelled into a dark tale that has rattled the quiet community of Khlong Khlung in Kamphaeng Phet province.

At 11am, today, February 13, Khlong Khlung police received a startling call from residents about a suspicious pickup truck, emitting an overpowering stench, parked inside a derelict house just off Phahonyothin Road.

Acting swiftly, officers and rescue volunteers from the Sawang Kamphaeng Phet Rescue Foundation rushed to the scene to uncover the grim truth.

The abandoned site revealed two houses standing like silent witnesses: a wooden house elevated above ground and a single-storey concrete dwelling. Parked conspicuously in front of the latter was a white Isuzu D-Max, ominously draped with a white cloth amidst a swarm of flies.

Forensic officers made a heart-wrenching discovery within the truck. The bodies of a mother and her child were found in a poignant embrace in the passenger seat, while the father lay stretched out in the back seat.

The victims, identified as 37 year old Wongkorn, 35 year old Nantakarn, and their 7 year old daughter, Nong Sunday, were a family who had mysteriously disappeared a month ago.

As investigators scoured the vehicle for clues, an unknown bullet head was found, hinting at a sinister turn. The family’s clothing business and sound system rentals cast a cloud of questions over the events leading to that fateful day on January 12.

CCTV footage chillingly captured the family’s last known journey, with young Nong Sunday seen sitting in the back of the truck. Officers are now in urgent discussions at Khlong Khlung Police Station, piecing together the puzzle to unearth the cause behind these untimely deaths.

As the investigation intensifies, the air hangs heavy with tension, leaving the local community pondering what grim secrets lurk behind this tragic tableau.