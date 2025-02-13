Deadly mystery: Three bodies found hidden in abandoned pickup

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott9 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, February 13, 2025
134 1 minute read
Deadly mystery: Three bodies found hidden in abandoned pickup
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In a chilling twist worthy of a crime novel, an abandoned pickup truck shrouded in mystery was discovered behind a white cloth with three dead bodies inside, leaving a trail of questions for both locals and Thai police.

What began as a simple report of a foul odour has unravelled into a dark tale that has rattled the quiet community of Khlong Khlung in Kamphaeng Phet province.

At 11am, today, February 13, Khlong Khlung police received a startling call from residents about a suspicious pickup truck, emitting an overpowering stench, parked inside a derelict house just off Phahonyothin Road.

Acting swiftly, officers and rescue volunteers from the Sawang Kamphaeng Phet Rescue Foundation rushed to the scene to uncover the grim truth.

The abandoned site revealed two houses standing like silent witnesses: a wooden house elevated above ground and a single-storey concrete dwelling. Parked conspicuously in front of the latter was a white Isuzu D-Max, ominously draped with a white cloth amidst a swarm of flies.

Forensic officers made a heart-wrenching discovery within the truck. The bodies of a mother and her child were found in a poignant embrace in the passenger seat, while the father lay stretched out in the back seat.

Deadly mystery: Three bodies found hidden in abandoned pickup | News by Thaiger
Picture captured by CCTV courtesy of KhaoSod

The victims, identified as 37 year old Wongkorn, 35 year old Nantakarn, and their 7 year old daughter, Nong Sunday, were a family who had mysteriously disappeared a month ago.

As investigators scoured the vehicle for clues, an unknown bullet head was found, hinting at a sinister turn. The family’s clothing business and sound system rentals cast a cloud of questions over the events leading to that fateful day on January 12.

Deadly mystery: Three bodies found hidden in abandoned pickup | News by Thaiger
Picture captured by CCTV courtesy of KhaoSod

CCTV footage chillingly captured the family’s last known journey, with young Nong Sunday seen sitting in the back of the truck. Officers are now in urgent discussions at Khlong Khlung Police Station, piecing together the puzzle to unearth the cause behind these untimely deaths.

As the investigation intensifies, the air hangs heavy with tension, leaving the local community pondering what grim secrets lurk behind this tragic tableau.

Deadly mystery: Three bodies found hidden in abandoned pickup | News by Thaiger
Picture captured by CCTV courtesy of KhaoSod

Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

