Thai actor slammed over pregnancy scandal and unprotected sex

Online fury grows after leaked chat shows actor's remark that using condom wastes plastic

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin10 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, June 16, 2025
61 2 minutes read
Thai actor slammed over pregnancy scandal and unprotected sex
Photo via Instagram/ @anotherboytj

An entertainment agency terminated its contract with a Thai actor after he was accused of engaging in unprotected sex with multiple women and forcing a pregnant woman into having an abortion. He allegedly told the woman that he refused to use condoms because “it wastes plastic.”

The allegations came to light after a user on X (formerly Twitter) publicly exposed the actor’s behaviour. Although his identity was initially concealed, the user disclosed that the actor had appeared in one of Thailand’s popular boy’s love series.

According to the post, the actor maintained a serious relationship with a girlfriend while simultaneously pursuing sexual encounters with various other women. Screenshots of conversations between the actor and one of the women were posted as evidence to support the claims.

In the chat, the woman informed the actor that she was pregnant and asked for his response. Their exchange was as follows:

Woman: “Wake up yet? I missed my period. I’ve already tested, and it shows I’m pregnant. What are you going to do?”
Actor: “Have you had sex with anyone else? Didn’t you take a pill?”
Woman: “Yes, I did. I took morning-after pill. I haven’t had sex with anyone else.”
Actor: “I’m not arguing. I’m just trying to find a solution. Anyway, you need to have an abortion.”
Woman: “If you weren’t serious about us, you should’ve used a condom.”
Actor: “I thought it would be a waste of plastic, hahaha.”
Woman: “Seriously?”
Actor: “I was just joking, OK?”

Thai actor allegedly forces pregnant woman to have abortion
Photo via Instagram/ @anotherboytj

The woman reportedly agreed to undergo the abortion but requested that the actor accompany her to the clinic. He declined, claiming that people might recognise him as a celebrity.

Based on clues provided by the X account, online users identified the 26 year old Ratchaphat “Promp” Worasarn as the actor in question. The hashtags #PrompRatchaphat and #Promppay quickly began trending on Thai X yesterday, June 15.

Related Articles

The scandal prompted his agency, YWPB Official, to issue a statement announcing the termination of Promp’s contract.

Thai actor terminated over abortion scandal on X
Photo via Instagram/ @anotherboytj

The agency stated the decision was made to give the actor time to resolve personal matters, regardless of whether he is ultimately found to be at fault. They also promised to provide further updates to the public as the situation develops.

unwanted pregnancy
Photo by globalmoments via Canva

As of now, Promp has not addressed the allegations. He has, however, removed all the accounts he was following on Instagram. His account, @anotherboytj, currently shows zero followings and 1.3 million followers.

Not only did netizens criticise the actor, they also criticised the woman who put herself at risk of an unwanted pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections by agreeing to have unprotected sex.

Latest Thailand News
Ayutthaya man guns down neighbour in decade-long feud Thailand News

Ayutthaya man guns down neighbour in decade-long feud

33 seconds ago
Thai actor slammed over pregnancy scandal and unprotected sex Thailand News

Thai actor slammed over pregnancy scandal and unprotected sex

10 minutes ago
Land dispute leads to double murder-suicide in Phetchabun Thailand News

Land dispute leads to double murder-suicide in Phetchabun

20 minutes ago
Cambodia among 36 nations facing possible US entry ban News

Cambodia among 36 nations facing possible US entry ban

32 minutes ago
Phuket garden blast injures two, teens suspected of planting bomb Phuket News

Phuket garden blast injures two, teens suspected of planting bomb

48 minutes ago
PM Paetongtarn hits back at Cambodian border ultimatum Thailand News

PM Paetongtarn hits back at Cambodian border ultimatum

2 hours ago
Foreign man caught on viral video kissing Naga statue in Phuket Phuket News

Foreign man caught on viral video kissing Naga statue in Phuket

2 hours ago
Labour Ministry cracks down on illegal expatriate employment Thailand News

Labour Ministry cracks down on illegal expatriate employment

2 hours ago
Thai ice cream vendor arrested after shooting rival over selling spot Thailand News

Thai ice cream vendor arrested after shooting rival over selling spot

2 hours ago
Chinese scam suspect caught red-handed at ATM in Pattaya Pattaya News

Chinese scam suspect caught red-handed at ATM in Pattaya

3 hours ago
Thailand and US to begin trade tariff talks Thailand News

Thailand and US to begin trade tariff talks

3 hours ago
Cheating couple caught by their spouses at Surin love hotel Thailand News

Cheating couple caught by their spouses at Surin love hotel

3 hours ago
Thai PM won&#8217;t dissolve House for political gain, says Anutin Thailand News

Thai PM won’t dissolve House for political gain, says Anutin

4 hours ago
King cobra devours snake in Thai plantation, alarming workers Thailand News

King cobra devours snake in Thai plantation, alarming workers

4 hours ago
Tourist fined 5,000 baht after jeep stuck on beach in Phuket Phuket News

Tourist fined 5,000 baht after jeep stuck on beach in Phuket

4 hours ago
Warehouse worker dies after fall from mezzanine in Samut Prakan Thailand News

Warehouse worker dies after fall from mezzanine in Samut Prakan

4 hours ago
Man found dead on bus in Lampang, no foul play suspected Thailand News

Man found dead on bus in Lampang, no foul play suspected

4 hours ago
Nakhon Si Thammarat demands removal of 15-year unused hydropower plant South Thailand News

Nakhon Si Thammarat demands removal of 15-year unused hydropower plant

4 hours ago
Retired Thai nurse loses 12 million baht in romance scam Thailand News

Retired Thai nurse loses 12 million baht in romance scam

6 hours ago
Thai man drowns while trying to save pet bird in Chiang Mai reservoir Thailand News

Thai man drowns while trying to save pet bird in Chiang Mai reservoir

6 hours ago
Bangkok police seize 600,000 meth pills in Nonthaburi raid Crime News

Bangkok police seize 600,000 meth pills in Nonthaburi raid

6 hours ago
Man arrested in Kalasin for abusing stepdaughter Crime News

Man arrested in Kalasin for abusing stepdaughter

6 hours ago
Man arrested in Chon Buri for assaulting teen met online Crime News

Man arrested in Chon Buri for assaulting teen met online

7 hours ago
New guidelines allow vehicle seizure for drunk drivers, expert supports Crime News

New guidelines allow vehicle seizure for drunk drivers, expert supports

7 hours ago
Thailand and Cambodia make conflicting announcements after boundary meeting Thailand News

Thailand and Cambodia make conflicting announcements after boundary meeting

7 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin10 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, June 16, 2025
61 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x