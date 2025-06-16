Thai actor slammed over pregnancy scandal and unprotected sex

An entertainment agency terminated its contract with a Thai actor after he was accused of engaging in unprotected sex with multiple women and forcing a pregnant woman into having an abortion. He allegedly told the woman that he refused to use condoms because “it wastes plastic.”

The allegations came to light after a user on X (formerly Twitter) publicly exposed the actor’s behaviour. Although his identity was initially concealed, the user disclosed that the actor had appeared in one of Thailand’s popular boy’s love series.

According to the post, the actor maintained a serious relationship with a girlfriend while simultaneously pursuing sexual encounters with various other women. Screenshots of conversations between the actor and one of the women were posted as evidence to support the claims.

In the chat, the woman informed the actor that she was pregnant and asked for his response. Their exchange was as follows:

Woman: “Wake up yet? I missed my period. I’ve already tested, and it shows I’m pregnant. What are you going to do?”

Actor: “Have you had sex with anyone else? Didn’t you take a pill?”

Woman: “Yes, I did. I took morning-after pill. I haven’t had sex with anyone else.”

Actor: “I’m not arguing. I’m just trying to find a solution. Anyway, you need to have an abortion.”

Woman: “If you weren’t serious about us, you should’ve used a condom.”

Actor: “I thought it would be a waste of plastic, hahaha.”

Woman: “Seriously?”

Actor: “I was just joking, OK?”

The woman reportedly agreed to undergo the abortion but requested that the actor accompany her to the clinic. He declined, claiming that people might recognise him as a celebrity.

Based on clues provided by the X account, online users identified the 26 year old Ratchaphat “Promp” Worasarn as the actor in question. The hashtags #PrompRatchaphat and #Promppay quickly began trending on Thai X yesterday, June 15.

The scandal prompted his agency, YWPB Official, to issue a statement announcing the termination of Promp’s contract.

The agency stated the decision was made to give the actor time to resolve personal matters, regardless of whether he is ultimately found to be at fault. They also promised to provide further updates to the public as the situation develops.

As of now, Promp has not addressed the allegations. He has, however, removed all the accounts he was following on Instagram. His account, @anotherboytj, currently shows zero followings and 1.3 million followers.

Not only did netizens criticise the actor, they also criticised the woman who put herself at risk of an unwanted pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections by agreeing to have unprotected sex.