Sisaket: Man hides in neighbour’s urn after stabbing father (video)

Screenshot from YouTube video ข่าวเช้าเวิร์คพอยท์

A distressing incident unfolded yesterday, December 20, in Kanthararom district, Sisaket province, where a young man, allegedly under the influence of drugs, stabbed his father before fleeing and hiding in a neighbour’s urn.

Police at Kanthararom station received a report at 5.30pm yesterday about a son attacking his father at a residence in Ban Ko, Phak Phrao subdistrict. Upon their arrival, officers found 56 year old Wanchai with a knife wound to his right rib. Fortunately, the injury was not severe, and first aid was promptly administered. The suspect, identified as 34 year old Arthit, is Wanchai’s son. After the attack, Arthit fled and hid in a large urn outdoors at a nearby neighbour’s house, approximately 300 metres from the scene.

Advertisements

The homeowner, 60 year old Kampha, recounted that no one had noticed when the suspect slipped into the urn on their property. When the police approached the urn, they noticed something amiss and decided to lift the lid, discovering Arthit inside. He was subsequently taken to Kanthararom Hospital for treatment and rehabilitation.

Wanchai revealed that his son suffers from a psychiatric disorder, exacerbated by regular drug use. Arthit frequently avoids work and constantly asks for money, typically requesting 40 baht at a time to purchase methamphetamine, which costs 40 baht per pill. Following drug consumption, Arthit often stays awake for extended periods and can become destructive if unable to obtain drugs.

Wanchai shared that his son has been battling addiction since he was 20 years old. Despite numerous attempts to seek rehabilitation, Arthit has been unable to overcome his addiction, leaving Wanchai feeling helpless.

Wanchai lives with his wife, their one-year-and-seven-month-old grandson, and Arthit in the same household. He described the harrowing moment when the incident occurred. Wanchai was holding his grandson and was about to unlock the house door to get milk for the child when Arthit, in a sudden fit of rage, attacked him with a kitchen knife.

Fortunately, Wanchai managed to avoid the full brunt of the attack, protecting his grandson in the process. The knife, however, struck Wanchai’s right rib. After the attack, Arthit reportedly apologised to his father before fleeing to hide, reported KhaoSod.

Advertisements