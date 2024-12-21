Transwoman arrested for explicit online content in Korat

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Police have apprehended a transwoman involved in producing and distributing explicit content online, following a discovery of over 120 illicit clips.

The operation, led by high-ranking officials, targeted a transgender individual identified as 37 year old Natthakan, accused of creating and circulating pornographic material and uploading it to a computer system. The arrest took place at a residence in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima.

Advertisements

The investigation began when police officers discovered an online profile named “Fanta (Formerly Banned)” on a social media platform, which was being used to share explicit images and videos. The profile also advertised access to a private group where additional content could be viewed for a membership fee of 300 baht.

Officers deployed undercover agents into the group, where they found numerous explicit videos depicting sexual acts between the transgender suspect and various men. Further investigation confirmed that Natthakan operated the account and appeared in the videos. This led officials to gather evidence and obtain a warrant for a search and arrest.

During questioning, Natthakan confessed to owning the account and charging fees for access to the explicit content. The men appearing in the videos were reportedly hired through a dating app, and most of the recordings took place in a private room and a personal car.

“I am the owner of the account on the platform and charged for access to the explicit content. The men in the videos were hired through a dating app.”

The police have taken Natthakan into custody and handed the case over to investigators at the Division 3 of the Anti-Human Trafficking Division for further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

Advertisements

In related news, a Thai woman took to social media to expose her employer, a restaurant owner in the Isaan province of Khon Kaen, for sexually harassing her by sending lewd messages and pictures, including an image of his penis.