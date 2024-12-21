Transwoman arrested for explicit online content in Korat

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 14:33, 21 December 2024| Updated: 14:33, 21 December 2024
366 1 minute read
Transwoman arrested for explicit online content in Korat
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Police have apprehended a transwoman involved in producing and distributing explicit content online, following a discovery of over 120 illicit clips.

The operation, led by high-ranking officials, targeted a transgender individual identified as 37 year old Natthakan, accused of creating and circulating pornographic material and uploading it to a computer system. The arrest took place at a residence in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima.

Advertisements

The investigation began when police officers discovered an online profile named “Fanta (Formerly Banned)” on a social media platform, which was being used to share explicit images and videos. The profile also advertised access to a private group where additional content could be viewed for a membership fee of 300 baht.

Officers deployed undercover agents into the group, where they found numerous explicit videos depicting sexual acts between the transgender suspect and various men. Further investigation confirmed that Natthakan operated the account and appeared in the videos. This led officials to gather evidence and obtain a warrant for a search and arrest.

Related news

During questioning, Natthakan confessed to owning the account and charging fees for access to the explicit content. The men appearing in the videos were reportedly hired through a dating app, and most of the recordings took place in a private room and a personal car.

“I am the owner of the account on the platform and charged for access to the explicit content. The men in the videos were hired through a dating app.”

The police have taken Natthakan into custody and handed the case over to investigators at the Division 3 of the Anti-Human Trafficking Division for further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

Advertisements

In related news, a Thai woman took to social media to expose her employer, a restaurant owner in the Isaan province of Khon Kaen, for sexually harassing her by sending lewd messages and pictures, including an image of his penis.

Latest Thailand News
Sisaket: Man hides in neighbour&#8217;s urn after stabbing father (video) Crime News

Sisaket: Man hides in neighbour’s urn after stabbing father (video)

4 hours ago
Transwoman arrested for explicit online content in Korat Crime News

Transwoman arrested for explicit online content in Korat

5 hours ago
Hong Kong man arrested in Pattaya for illegal e-cigarette trade Crime News

Hong Kong man arrested in Pattaya for illegal e-cigarette trade

5 hours ago
Motorcyclist killed in Pattaya crash with minivan and pickup truck Pattaya News

Motorcyclist killed in Pattaya crash with minivan and pickup truck

5 hours ago
Girl killed in Chon Buri hit-and-run sparks search for dark vehicle Crime News

Girl killed in Chon Buri hit-and-run sparks search for dark vehicle

6 hours ago
Bangkok bust: 6 Chinese arrested with 200k SIM cards Bangkok News

Bangkok bust: 6 Chinese arrested with 200k SIM cards

6 hours ago
Thailand eyes Phuket for bitcoin sandbox experiment Finance

Thailand eyes Phuket for bitcoin sandbox experiment

7 hours ago
Udon Thani: Sports shoes blunder leaves seller with 80k baht loss Crime News

Udon Thani: Sports shoes blunder leaves seller with 80k baht loss

8 hours ago
Girls abandoned by drug-addicted parents in Chachoengsao Central Thailand News

Girls abandoned by drug-addicted parents in Chachoengsao

8 hours ago
Three sentenced to death for German&#8217;s murder in Pattaya Crime News

Three sentenced to death for German’s murder in Pattaya

9 hours ago
Phuket welcomes tourists on first Bucharest flight Aviation News

Phuket welcomes tourists on first Bucharest flight

9 hours ago
Residents challenge SRT&#8217;s ownership claims to Khao Kradong Eastern Thailand News

Residents challenge SRT’s ownership claims to Khao Kradong

9 hours ago
Thai government to choose sites for casino complexes Bangkok News

Thai government to choose sites for casino complexes

9 hours ago
Thai court orders DLT to issue vehicle tax sticker to driver Bangkok News

Thai court orders DLT to issue vehicle tax sticker to driver

10 hours ago
Thailand braces for cold spell with mountain lows of 5 degrees Bangkok News

Thailand braces for cold spell with mountain lows of 5 degrees

10 hours ago
What to do in Bangkok this week (December 21 to 26) Bangkok Travel

What to do in Bangkok this week (December 21 to 26)

23 hours ago
Kanchanaburi: &#8216;Miss Grand Purple Sweet Potato&#8217; wins 200k lottery (video) Thailand News

Kanchanaburi: ‘Miss Grand Purple Sweet Potato’ wins 200k lottery (video)

1 day ago
Phuket to host Thailand’s first legal same-sex marriages Phuket News

Phuket to host Thailand’s first legal same-sex marriages

1 day ago
PM Paetongtarn crowned Politician of the Year in Bangkok poll Bangkok News

PM Paetongtarn crowned Politician of the Year in Bangkok poll

1 day ago
Elvis of Thailand reveals duct tape secret for younger look at 78 Thailand News

Elvis of Thailand reveals duct tape secret for younger look at 78

1 day ago
Banana leaf caterpillars bring flavour to Phayao province Northern Thailand News

Banana leaf caterpillars bring flavour to Phayao province

1 day ago
Thailand secures South Korean investment in Smart Park project Business News

Thailand secures South Korean investment in Smart Park project

1 day ago
Grab sees 400% growth in Thailand&#8217;s ride-hailing-delivery services Business News

Grab sees 400% growth in Thailand’s ride-hailing-delivery services

1 day ago
3 arrested in Kalasin businessman kidnapping, 2 on the run Crime News

3 arrested in Kalasin businessman kidnapping, 2 on the run

1 day ago
Welcome the New Year in style at INNSiDE by Meliá Bangkok Sukhumvit Events

Welcome the New Year in style at INNSiDE by Meliá Bangkok Sukhumvit

1 day ago
Crime NewsEastern Thailand NewsNorthern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Motorcyclist killed in Pattaya crash with minivan and pickup truck

Motorcyclist killed in Pattaya crash with minivan and pickup truck

Published: 14:00, 21 December 2024
Girl killed in Chon Buri hit-and-run sparks search for dark vehicle

Girl killed in Chon Buri hit-and-run sparks search for dark vehicle

Published: 13:42, 21 December 2024
Bangkok bust: 6 Chinese arrested with 200k SIM cards

Bangkok bust: 6 Chinese arrested with 200k SIM cards

Published: 13:15, 21 December 2024
Thailand eyes Phuket for bitcoin sandbox experiment

Thailand eyes Phuket for bitcoin sandbox experiment

Published: 11:58, 21 December 2024
Check Also
Close