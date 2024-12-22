Shirtless tourist swallows traffic ticket in Pattaya police standoff

Picture courtesy of Chaiyot Pupattanapong

A peculiar scene unfolded in Pattaya when a foreign visitor was apprehended after an unusual attempt to dispose of a traffic ticket. This muscular traveller, who was riding a motorcycle shirtless and without a helmet, was stopped by police at a checkpoint situated in front of the Pattaya police station.

Upon being asked to present his driving licence, the visitor refused, prompting the officers to issue him a ticket for his infractions. In a surprising turn of events, he accepted the ticket, proceeded to swallow it, and then washed it down with water, reported Bangkok Post.

Efforts by the police to secure the front wheel of his motorcycle and handcuff him proved challenging. Despite the initial resistance, he eventually consented to accompany the officers to the police station to face prosecution.