Shirtless tourist swallows traffic ticket in Pattaya police standoff
A peculiar scene unfolded in Pattaya when a foreign visitor was apprehended after an unusual attempt to dispose of a traffic ticket. This muscular traveller, who was riding a motorcycle shirtless and without a helmet, was stopped by police at a checkpoint situated in front of the Pattaya police station.
Upon being asked to present his driving licence, the visitor refused, prompting the officers to issue him a ticket for his infractions. In a surprising turn of events, he accepted the ticket, proceeded to swallow it, and then washed it down with water, reported Bangkok Post.
Efforts by the police to secure the front wheel of his motorcycle and handcuff him proved challenging. Despite the initial resistance, he eventually consented to accompany the officers to the police station to face prosecution.
In related news, in response to an avalanche of complaints from frustrated locals, Pattaya police have finally taken a stand against the unruly behaviour of Middle Eastern tourists in Soi Yensabai.
Following numerous disturbances caused by these tourists riding motorcycles, honking horns, and revving engines, police have established checkpoints at strategic spots along the street. Police officers are now stationed at the entrance, middle, and end of Soi Yensabai, diligently checking documents for vehicles and individuals. The primary focus is on Middle Eastern troublemakers, but Thai nationals driving in the area aren’t exempt from scrutiny either.
“We are cracking down on illegal activities. Our goal is to restore peace and order in this community.”
The crackdown isn’t just about penalties. Police remind rental business owners to inform tourists about necessary documentation and safe driving practices. This educational outreach aims to prevent further disturbances to tourists and residents.
Minor infractions are met with warnings, alongside a thorough explanation of proper road usage.