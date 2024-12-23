Thai police removed after video exposes traffic fine misconduct

Photo via Facebook/ Social Hunter 2022

A viral video on Thai social media led to the temporary removal of a traffic officer from the Rattanathibet Police Station in Nonthaburi province, near Bangkok, for allegedly collecting traffic fines personally.

The Facebook news page Social Hunter 2022 yesterday, December 22, shared the video, which shows a traffic officer from Rattanathibet Police Station collecting an unofficial fine from a motorcycle rider and his wife inside a police booth. The page captioned the post…

“What they’re doing in this police booth… Looks suspicious, doesn’t it? #Nonthaburi.”

The video, recorded from behind the officer, shows him talking to a couple who violated traffic laws. However, the conversation between them was not audible in the recording.

The officer was seen instructing the couple to place cash on the table before handing back their confiscated driving licence. He appeared to act as though he was going to record the fine on an official receipt but failed to do so, letting the couple leave without issuing one. Under the law, motorists must receive a receipt whenever they pay a fine.

At the end of the video, the officer noticed he was being filmed and asked the person recording, “What are you doing here?” The recorder responded, “Thank you, sir,” before fleeing the scene.

Channel 7 reported that an official announcement had been made regarding the temporary removal of the officer in question during an investigation into his alleged misconduct. Rattanathibet Police Station assured the public that the investigation would be completed within three days.

If found guilty, the officer could face a penalty of imprisonment ranging from five to 20 years, life imprisonment, or a fine of 100,000 to 400,000 baht, in accordance with Section 149 of the Criminal Code. This section pertains to the illegal solicitation, receipt, or agreement to receive property or benefits by individuals in official positions.

In a related incident earlier this month, a traffic police officer from Phayathai Police Station came under scrutiny for allegedly instructing a motorist to pay a traffic fine via a tuk tuk driver’s bank account. However, no update on the investigation into that case has been made public.

