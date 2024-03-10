Severe summer storms to lash Thailand’s upper regions

Picture courtesy of Luka Vovk, Unsplash

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued its final advisory warning of severe summer storms striking the upper regions of Thailand. The alert, issued today, March 10, highlights the danger of thunderstorms, and strong winds, and cautions the public of the risks posed by these weather conditions.

A high-pressure system from the east is dominating the northeastern part of Thailand and the South China Sea. This system, coupled with moist winds from the south and southeast, carrying humidity from the Gulf of Thailand and the South China Sea, is a recipe for summer storms in the lower northeastern region.

The forecasted weather pattern indicates that certain areas in the lower northeastern region will continue to experience summer storms characterised by thunderstorms and strong gusts of wind. The public in these areas is advised to exercise caution due to the impending threat of these summer storms.

It is suggested that people avoid open spaces, and seek shelter away from large trees, unstable structures, and billboards, which may not withstand the high winds. Farmers are also advised to prepare for potential damage to agricultural produce and livestock during this period, reported KhaoSod.

The ramifications of the storm are expected to be felt, particularly in the provinces of Nakhon Ratchasima and Buri Ram. Residents are urged to stay updated with further announcements from the TMD and can access information from their website or through their 24-hour hotlines.

In related news, a summer storm warning has been issued for 38 provinces across northern, northeastern, and central Thailand, and Bangkok, as the country braces for possible severe weather conditions expected to hit from March 8 to March 10.

The TMD, in conjunction with the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, has been closely monitoring atmospheric conditions and has advised the at-risk areas to prepare for thunderstorms, strong winds, and possible hail.