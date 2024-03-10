Phuket authorities given 3-day deadline to investigate beach access blockage

Picture courtesy of PR Phuket

The Phuket authorities face a three-day deadline to probe the ownership of a land plot belonging to a private company in Phuket that obstructs public access to Laem Nga Beach. This directive was given by Vice Governor Sattha Thongkham on Friday following a demonstration by approximately 500 individuals at the blocked beachfront property the previous day.

The protesters demanded that the owner open up access to the beach, which has been barricaded for more than 10 years. In response, the Vice Governor has asked the Rural Roads Office, Mueang Phuket District Office, and Phuket Land Office to urgently look into the matter, which involves the suspected illegal blockage of a public road in Tambon Ratsada of Mueang district.

The Mueang Phuket district office is coordinating with Tambon Ratsada Municipality in discussions with the property owner to dismantle the fence and restore beach access. Following this, the municipality office will be responsible for enhancing the road conditions and installing streetlights. Additionally, the construction permit of the road and land ownership document will be scrutinised by all relevant agencies, with progress updates expected within three days, as directed by the Deputy Governor.

Tambon Ratsada Mayor Nakarin Yosaengrat disclosed that he had conversed about the fence removal with the property developer, who in turn asked for 15 days to construct new fences to deter trespassing, reported The Phuket News.

This rural road, spanning 1,290 metres, was constructed by the now-defunct Accelerated Rural Development Department in 1994, before being handed over to Tambon Ratsada Municipality in 1997. However, only the initial 800 metres of the road is accessible to the public at present, after the property developer put up fences across a 64-rai land plot. The title deeds for the property were acquired back in 1982.

In related news, following the assault scandal of Swiss national Urs Fehr, aka David, Phuket Peninsula Estate Co., owner of beachfront villa No. 23, took a startling step today, sending a backhoe to erase the encroaching structures, including the contentious stairway.