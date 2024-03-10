Thai govt enhances medical accessibility for HIV/Aids patients

Picture courtesy of MGR Online

The Thai government, represented by the Public Health Ministry, has green-lit a plan to enhance medical accessibility for individuals living with HIV/Aids. This decision follows a multi-agency meeting headed by Minister Cholnan Srikaew.

The dialogue, held on Friday, included representation from the Thai Network of People Living with HIV/Aids (TNP+), the Aids Access Foundation, the Institute of HIV Research and Innovation, the Foundation for Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity and several state departments. The primary topic was HIV/Aids control in Thailand, with special emphasis on three proposals that focused on improving medical access to those affected by HIV/Aids.

Speaking yesterday, Cholnan highlighted that the advocacy groups voiced demands for individuals with HIV/Aids to be permitted access to antiretroviral drugs under the gold card universal healthcare scheme, the Social Security Fund and the civil servant medical welfare scheme.

Moreover, they insisted on the availability of antiretroviral drugs at all public health agencies, inclusive of Tambon Health Promoting Hospitals, public health service centres in Bangkok, pharmacies, and civil society service units. This is in a bid to expand patient access, he detailed.

The civil sector also appealed to the ministry to enhance health service access for HIV/Aids patients. They requested the ministry to simplify the process for civil society organisations to register as service providers for HIV/Aids patients. This would enable them to supply HIV self-testing kits, backed by full financial support from the ministry.

The civil sector members additionally called upon the ministry to develop mechanisms to halt any discrimination against individuals living with HIV/Aids. This aligns with the government’s commitment to eliminate HIV/Aids infections by the year 2030, added Cholnan.

He further suggested that a national public relations campaign would bolster people’s understanding, raise awareness, and minimise both stigma and discrimination against HIV/Aids patients.

Post-meeting, the ministry commissioned state agencies and the civil sector to devise a plan to combat the disease, stated Cholnan, reported Bangkok Post.

“Our objective is to eradicate Aids by the year 2030 through the provision of health services,” he asserted.

“We have been in close collaboration with civil groups and will sustain this joint effort to eradicate Aids.”