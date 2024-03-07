Summer storm alert for 38 Thai provinces including Bangkok

Picture courtesy of Roman Synkevych, Unsplash

A summer storm warning has been issued for 38 provinces across northern, northeastern, and central Thailand, and Bangkok, as the country braces for possible severe weather conditions expected to hit from March 8 to March 10.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD), in conjunction with the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, has been closely monitoring atmospheric conditions and has advised the at-risk areas to prepare for thunderstorms, strong winds, and possible hail.

Residents in the lower northern region, the northeastern region, and the central region, including Bangkok and its vicinity, are set to face summer storms due to a combination of high-pressure systems from China and moist air flowing in from the Gulf of Thailand and the South China Sea. As the upper part of Thailand experiences intensely hot weather, these conditions are ripe for the development of summer storms.

The regions put on alert include 10 provinces in the northern part: Nan, Uttaradit, Tak, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit, Phetchabun, Nakhon Sawan, and Uthai Thani.

Five northeastern provinces: Loei, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Buri Ram.

Additionally, 23 central provinces and Bangkok, including Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Suphan Buri, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Lopburi, Saraburi, Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, and Samut Prakan, have been warned.

In response to these weather warnings, local disaster prevention and mitigation centres have been alerted and advised to closely monitor the weather conditions. They have been tasked with informing residents and preparing public disaster prevention machinery and operational teams to be ready to respond to emergencies and assist citizens.

The public has been urged to follow weather forecasts and government announcements closely, especially those in high-risk areas, to adhere strictly to warnings, and to inspect their homes and buildings to ensure they are secure and robust. Farmers have been advised to brace their crops against potential damage, reported KhaoSod.

For real-time updates on disaster alerts, the public can access the THAI DISASTER ALERT application. In the event of suffering from disasters, affected individuals can report incidents and request assistance through the Line account ปภ.รับแจ้งเหตุ1784, by adding the Line ID @1784DDPM, as well as through the 1784 disaster hotline, which operates 24 hours a day to coordinate aid.