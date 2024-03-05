British Airways reignites Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur routes

Photo courtesy of Anna Zvereva via Aviation A2Z

British Airways (BA) is recommencing its connections with Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur, adding fuel to the excitement of travellers eager to explore Asia once more.

Starting in late October, British Airways will be steering its Boeing 777s three times a week from London Gatwick (LGW) to Bangkok, veering away from the previous daily flights from Heathrow. However, first-class cabins will not be available on the revived service. Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur will witness daily flights from London Heathrow (LHR), signalling BA’s robust commitment to expanding its Asian network post-pandemic.

Aviation experts speculate on BA’s strategic shift, indicating a deviation from its traditional market routes. Kuala Lumpur’s limited direct links to Europe offer BA a golden opportunity to tap into unexplored territories. As for Bangkok’s relocation to Gatwick, it’s a tactical move to tackle lower yields while keeping the route popular.

BA Chairman and CEO, Sean Doyle unveiled a 7-billion-British-pound (approximately 31 billion baht) modernisation plan, aligning with the reintroduction of these Southeast Asian links. The plan encompasses a myriad of upgrades, from enhanced customer care to environmental sustainability initiatives, promising a transformative journey for both passengers and the planet, reported Aviation A2Z.

Furthermore, BA’s Executive Club members are in for a tech-savvy treat, with the introduction of free in-flight wifi messaging services, set to take off from April 3. Moreover, the airline is sprucing up its short-haul aircraft with new cabins and seats, featuring extra-large overhead luggage bins.

In related news, an unruly British man was arrested after his flight from Bangkok to London Heathrow landed following a cowardly attack on a Thai Airways member of staff. The 35 year old unnamed British man went berserk only minutes after the flight from the Thai capital took off on February 7 and proceeded to smash up the aircraft’s toilet.

In other news, come March 31, Thai Airways (THAI) will operate flights to Perth in Western Australia and Colombo in Sri Lanka. In addition, THAI’s first flight to Southwest India’s Cochin Airport will take off on April 2.