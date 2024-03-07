Drunk taxi driver’s wild ride ends in bar smash in Pattaya

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

A female taxi driver admitted to being intoxicated after causing chaos on Khao Talo Road, East Pattaya in the early hours of this morning.

Arriving at the accident scene at the entrance of Soi 10, Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province, officers from the Nong Prue Police Station discovered a yellow-and-blue taxi from the Pattaya Taxi Cooperative with a Chon Buri licence plate. The driver, identified as 42 year old Siriwan (surname withheld), was found to be under the influence of alcohol, according to the police report.

The taxi had collided with two parked vehicles, including an Isuzu D-Max pickup truck and a Toyota pickup truck, both parked by the side of the road. Thankfully, the cars sustained only minor damage.

Chayathorn Srilert, the owner of the damaged Isuzu D-Max, recounted hearing a deafening crash while he sat with friends outside a bar. He watched in shock as the taxi collided with his vehicle, then struck another parked pickup truck before hurtling out of control and crashing into the bar’s front.

In a startling admission to the Nong Prue police, Siriwan confessed to driving while intoxicated and revealed that a verbal argument with her partner had precipitated the chaos. She explained that the collision with the parked cars occurred during the altercation, causing her to lose control of the taxi and ultimately crash into the bar, reported Pattaya News.

The authorities subsequently conducted an alcohol test on Siriwan, with legal proceedings expected to follow based on the investigation’s findings and the results of the test.

In related news, a Chevrolet Captiva sped through a police checkpoint on Rama 4 Road, striking and killing a traffic police officer before fleeing the scene on February 16. The driver, later apprehended by police, was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of 187 milligrammes percent, far exceeding the legal limit.