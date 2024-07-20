Sattahip officials detain mentally ill man after resident complaints

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 10:52, 20 July 2024| Updated: 10:52, 20 July 2024
69 1 minute read
Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

Sattahip District officials, responding to residents’ complaints, apprehended a mentally ill man who had been causing disturbances and damaging property.

Sattahip District Chief Phakhawat Khanthahiran tasked his deputy and a team of officials, along with Sattahip Police, to address the situation yesterday.

Upon arriving at the scene, the team worked together to restrain the unidentified homeless man. He was then transported to Sattahip Hospital for treatment. Officials are also liaising with the man’s family to seek a long-term solution.

Phakhawat stated that residents had voiced concerns about the individual’s behaviour, which they felt posed a significant threat to their safety and that of tourists. Observing the man damaging property and disturbing people, police decided to take action.

Related news

Residents reported that the individual was a great threat to their safety and that of tourists in the area after he was seen damaging property and disturbing people.

In light of these events, multiple agencies collaborated to ensure the man was arrested and received the necessary care.

The officials are working closely with the individual’s family to find a long-term solution, reported Pattaya News.

In related news, a Thai woman took to TikTok to issue a warning and seek justice after a homeless man randomly attacked and punched her in the face, under On Nut BTS Station in Bangkok. The victim recounted the attack in a video shared on her TikTok account. The incident occurred on a footpath under the On Nut BTS Station on Sunday night, July 7.

In other news, CCTV footage showed a Thai man with mental health issues wandering around a community in the Isaan province of Udon Thani wearing only underwear and damaging locals’ property with a wooden stick. The owner of a dormitory in the Ban Lao community filed a complaint against the 50 year old Thai man and handed security camera footage to Mueang Udon Thani Police Station officers as evidence.

Crime NewsEastern Thailand NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

