Sattahip officials detain mentally ill man after resident complaints

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

Sattahip District officials, responding to residents’ complaints, apprehended a mentally ill man who had been causing disturbances and damaging property.

Sattahip District Chief Phakhawat Khanthahiran tasked his deputy and a team of officials, along with Sattahip Police, to address the situation yesterday.

Upon arriving at the scene, the team worked together to restrain the unidentified homeless man. He was then transported to Sattahip Hospital for treatment. Officials are also liaising with the man’s family to seek a long-term solution.

Phakhawat stated that residents had voiced concerns about the individual’s behaviour, which they felt posed a significant threat to their safety and that of tourists. Observing the man damaging property and disturbing people, police decided to take action.

In light of these events, multiple agencies collaborated to ensure the man was arrested and received the necessary care.

The officials are working closely with the individual’s family to find a long-term solution, reported Pattaya News.

