Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 15:09, 29 November 2024| Updated: 15:09, 29 November 2024
Saphan Hin: Woman’s body washes ashore, sparking investigation
Photo courtesy of Phuket City Police viaPhuket News

Early morning fitness enthusiasts at Phuket’s Saphan Hin Public Park were met with a grim sight today as the body of a woman was discovered washed ashore at the tip of Saphan Hin Cape.

Police were called to the scene at 6.30am, today, November 29, where they found a small crowd gathered around the deceased. The woman, believed to be of Thai or Asian descent and about 40 years old, was dressed in a blue floral dress and black trousers, though her upper body was exposed. Police estimate she had been dead for less than 24 hours.

The discovery was made by a local out for an early-morning exercise session. The witness reported that the body appeared to have been carried ashore by the waves and became trapped against rocks in shallow waters. Concerned that the strong tides might sweep the corpse back out to sea, they promptly contacted the police.

“The body looked like it had just been brought in by the waves.”

Police have launched an investigation, including checks on local missing persons reports. The woman’s body has been sent to a forensic doctor for an autopsy to determine the cause of death. At this stage, officers have not ruled out foul play but are also considering the possibility of an accident, reported Phuket News.

“We are working to determine the circumstances surrounding this tragic discovery.”

In related news, a shocking discovery was made when a young man, stopping by the roadside, found the body of a woman in a forest, 12 days after she had mysteriously disappeared. Her parents are questioning the circumstances of her death and have called for a thorough investigation.

In other news, a Thai woman reported missing from Sai Kaew Beach on Phuket’s northwestern coast was found dead in the water at Tha Chatchai on October 1. A woman raised the alarm to Tha Chatchai Police about her sister-in-law who had gone missing earlier in the day.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

