Arip turbocharging TechXPro marketing to ignite gadget craze

Published: 15:14, 29 November 2024
51 3 minutes read
Picture of the Commart TechXPro event courtesy of Bangkok Post

In an audacious move to spark excitement in the gadget-hungry crowds, Arip has turbocharged its marketing budget for the Commart TechXPro event, aiming to fire up demand for cutting-edge IT products as the year wraps up.

This tech extravaganza, which kicked off yesterday, November 28, at Bitec and runs until December 1, has seen its marketing purse swell from a modest 700,000 baht to a hefty 2 million baht, according to Arip Deputy General Manager Pornchai Jantarasupasang. It’s all part of a daring play to lure in consumers amidst an economically stormy season.

Retailers at the event are pulling out all the stops, focusing their efforts offline to ride the wave of new personal computers powered by artificial intelligence (AI). Prices for these tech marvels have become far more pocket-friendly, dropping to a tempting 22,000 baht from their original 35,000 baht price point.

The price cut is a shrewd tactic aimed at convincing cautious buyers to take the plunge into the realm of AI-enhanced technology.

“We’ve bumped up our marketing spend to 2 million baht for this round.”

Part of the strategy involves dangling juicy vouchers and privileges in front of visitors, enticing them to splash some cash despite the economic hurdles.

Offline sales events

With e-marketplaces hiking their commission fees, retailers are strategically pivoting to offline sales events. This switch allows them to offer direct discounts, making purchases at the event irresistibly appealing. In the past, e-marketplace discounts drew buyers to Commart events, but this year, the tables have turned.

Adding a creative twist to the mix, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) teamed up with Commart to showcase Tech Tiew Thai by TAT. This initiative highlights Thai artistry with keycaps, and ornamental keyboard key covers, crafted from materials like plastic and metal, aligning perfectly with Thailand’s soft power aspirations.

But that’s not all! The Commart TechXPro event is unveiling smart home solutions, courtesy of AiTAN Technology, a proud member of the Thai Internet of Things (IoT) Association.

Anticipating a massive turnout of 100,000 to 150,000 visitors, the event is expected to unleash a spending frenzy, with sales projected to soar to 3.4 billion baht—a leap from last time’s 3 billion baht sales.

Somyot Chaowalit, JIB Chief Executive, is slashing prices on computers at the event by a minimum of 15%, despite the challenging retail environment marked by razor-thin profit margins. However, eager attendees can expect a wide array of tailor-made desktops ranging from 8,500 to 250,000 baht, along with notebooks priced around 27,000 baht, ensuring something for every tech enthusiast’s budget.

Meanwhile, Suthat Krongchon, president of the Thai IoT Association, sees a treasure trove of opportunities in the smart home sector.

Smart home gadgets

Suthat enthused that IoT and smart home gadgets offer unparalleled safety and convenience, especially in an era of ageing populations.

“IoT is booming thanks to high-speed internet, 5G, and hyperscale data centres that power AI processing, fuelling real-time insights.”

And if you think that’s the end, think again. Suthat envisions IoT turning the retail world on its head, enabling users to order groceries through smart devices and offering brands a direct line to consumers. Talk about the future knocking on your door.

Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

