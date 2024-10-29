Mystery surrounds woman’s body found in Hua Na forest

Picture courtesy of Amarin TV

A shocking discovery was made when a young man, stopping by the roadside, found the body of a woman in a forest, 12 days after she had mysteriously disappeared. Her parents are questioning the circumstances of her death and have called for a thorough investigation.

Police received a report from the 191 Radio Centre about a deceased woman found in a public forest in Hua Na subdistrict, Mueang Nong Bua Lamphu district. The investigating officer, Chulalak Wamalun, coordinated with the on-duty doctor from Nong Bua Lamphu Hospital, along with a forensic team and investigators, to examine the scene located about 2 kilometres from the village.

Initial identification confirmed the body as 43 year old Wan, who had been missing since October 17. The body was found hanging from a tree branch with a rope. Her parents identified her by the hat she was wearing.

Wan’s father recounted that she went missing on October 17. They initially searched her sister’s house, thinking she might have gone to the temple with her but her sister confirmed she had not seen Wan.

Consequently, they informed the village head and relatives, posting announcements online in hopes of finding her, but to no avail. It wasn’t until a village head called from Kok Muay village that they discovered Wan’s body.

Wan’s mother explained that she thought her daughter had gone to make merit with her sister on October 17, which was the end of Buddhist Lent, and did not worry until the evening when Wan did not return. Normally, Wan never ventured far from home. She acknowledged that Wan was a patient who refused to take her medication but was never aggressive or harmful towards others.

Body found

Wan’s mother said the circumstances of her daughter’s death raised many questions.

“If she wanted to end her life, why would she travel so far? The scene is 4 kilometres from our home, and I find it hard to believe she would go to such lengths. We want the police to thoroughly investigate.”

The man who found the body was called in for questioning. He explained that while on his way to work in the district, he felt the need to relieve himself and stopped by the roadside, leaving a friend to watch the car.

As he walked into the forest, he stumbled upon the body and quickly alerted the villagers, who then called the village head. Following this, the police took the young man and his friend to the Nong Bua Lamphu Police Station for further questioning, reported KhaoSod.

The police informed the family that due to the suspicious nature of the death, the body would be sent for an autopsy. They are also gathering other evidence to determine the cause of death.