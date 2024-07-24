Royal river revelry to celebrate king’s birthday

Photo courtesy of The Nation

In a grand tribute to Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua’s birthday, oil giant PTT Pcl, in collaboration with government agencies, the private sector, and the Bang Lamphu and Phra Nakhon district communities, is hosting the Lam Nam Nathi Wari Somphot event from July 26 to 28. The king’s birthday is on Sunday, July 28.

This spectacular celebration is set to take place along the Bang Lamphu Canal, offering visitors an enchanting experience while promoting the king’s water resource development initiatives.

PTT invites everyone to be amazed by the light and sound activities, including short films in honour of His Majesty, brought to life with cutting-edge 3D mapping technology at Santi Chai Prakan Park on Phra Athit Road.

Event Highlights

Special boat tours

Discover the Bang Lamphu community’s way of life and development as per His Majesty King Rama X’s directives. These guided tours, limited in seats, promise informative commentary throughout. Book in advance to secure your spot.

Short film screenings

Enjoy Drawings from the Future and Cafe, films dedicated to His Majesty, showcasing inspiring stories and achievements.

Light and sound show

Witness Blessings from the Water, an immersive spectacle using state-of-the-art 3D mapping technology.

Exhibition

Explore a dedicated exhibition honouring His Majesty’s water resource development projects, highlighting significant contributions and advancements.

Cultural performances

Delight in traditional plays and musical performances, including a concert by Silpakorn University’s Symphonic Band, young bands, and a classic Swing Dance performance.

Art and culture workshops

Participate in hands-on workshops, creating Thai desserts, resin flower crafts, and other traditional art forms.

Visitors can also indulge in delicious local food, including Michelin-selected street food while enjoying melodious music that evokes the nostalgic atmosphere of Bang Lamphu, reported The Nation.

Admission to the event is free.

In related news, national holidays in Thailand this month are expected to boost tourism revenue significantly, with projections indicating 18.3 billion baht from five million domestic trips, as reported by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).