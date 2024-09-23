Smoke gets in your eyes: Rayong residents warned of toxic blaze

Residents near the Thai Plastic and Chemicals Plc plant in Rayong’s Mueang district have been urged to steer clear of toxic smoke following a fire sparked by a gas leak. The drama unfolded at the company’s facility within the Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate.

The firm has issued a warning, advising locals to either stay indoors or don face masks to shield themselves from the hazardous smoke. The fire broke out at 12.25pm yesterday, September 22, due to a leak of vinyl chloride, a highly flammable gas used in producing polyvinyl chloride.

In a statement, the company confirmed that the leak led to the fire and the release of toxic smoke. Fortunately, the situation was brought under control without any reported injuries. The company has since apologised and promised to restore normal operations swiftly.

According to the Rayong Public Relations Department, the blaze erupted at the VCM1 plant, which handles the dangerous vinyl chloride monomer (VCM) gas—known for its carcinogenic properties.

The Emergency Incident Command Center at Map Ta Phut advised residents within a 1-to-2-kilometre radius to evacuate. By 3.10pm, the fire was contained and the gas leak stopped. Authorities are now on the lookout for anyone affected to provide medical assessments.

Environmental and health expert Sonthi Kotchawat took to Facebook, stressing that the smoke contains carcinogenic elements and recommending an evacuation within a 3-kilometre radius. Sonthi warned that vinyl chloride gas, when leaked and mixed with air, poses explosion risks and can lead to serious health issues, including damage to nerves, blood vessels, skin, bones, liver, and vision.

“The vinyl chloride gas can explode when it leaks and mixes with air. Inhalation of the gas can harm nerves, blood vessels, skin, bone, liver, balance, and vision.”

Later, the company declared the emergency under control, with the fire extinguished by 3.05pm. They assured that air quality in the area was normal and committed to continuous monitoring in around 40 local communities, Bangkok Post reported.

The incident underscores the risks associated with industrial operations involving hazardous materials and the importance of prompt response measures to protect public health.